This $250 robovac will clean your house for you

If you’re sick of spending hours vacuuming your house every month, good news! Today’s deal will eliminate that hassle from your life. Amazon is selling the SharkNinja Shark IQ AV970 robot vacuum for $250. That’s $150 off the usual price. It’s not clear when the sale price will end.

This robovac features Wi-Fi, and the accompanying smartphone app allows you to set schedules or start a cleaning session. It also works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for activation via voice control. SharkNinja says this vacuum also comes with an extra large dust bin, a self-cleaning brushroll, and “advanced navigation.” The latter feature is just a fancy way to say it cleans in a row pattern. It does not have any kind of laser navigation nor does it have home mapping capabilities.

Still, $250 is a great price for a robovac. We haven’t reviewed this vacuum, but it is well reviewed on Amazon.

If that vacuum’s not your style, today only Amazon is also selling the Shark RV1001AE IQ for $319, down from a more common price around $450. This more expensive alternative comes with a self-emptying base station to keep your robovac chugging, and it also has home mapping. That deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Thursday evening.

