The Best Robot Vacuum for Parents and Pet Owners Has More Features Than Other Models at its Price

There are so many more enjoyable ways to spend your time than cleaning your floors. Yet, particularly for parents and pet owners, it’s a chore that has to be completed far too frequently. And while it’s true that there are certainly plenty of robot vacuums on the market, few offer the bundle of features that the Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum does at its $299 price point.

Plenty of power, potent price

This robot vacuum is actually a 2-in-1 unit that can mop as well as vacuum. It has a large 270mL water tank and 3 different levels of water flow, which is plenty for large homes with hard floors. Plus, you can control it with either its companion smart app or using voice controls when connected to Amazon Alexa. Using the app remote control, you can check the battery level, as well as adjust the water distribution for the mop function and the suction power of the vacuum.

Speaking of which, the D9’s intense 3,000Pa sucking power can easily pick up messes and dirt, not only from the surface of your carpet but also from deep within it. The vacuum’s powerful suction effectively removes dust, hair and other particles — all of which can make you sick if not cleaned properly — in four different suction level modes. The 5200mAh high capacity battery allows the unit to run for up to 150 minutes on a single charge, which is long enough to clean over 2,100 square feet.

Convenient mapping for all home types

The D9 also features Dreametech’s LiDar Navigation, which is not available in any other vacuum in this price range. The SLAM navigation allows the D9 to learn your home’s layout, so that it can build personalized smart maps in order to navigate and clean in neat, efficient rows. This feature allows you to create an effective route plan by drawing virtual maps to specify which zones and rooms to clean. You can also specify certain areas where it’s not allowed to go, such as a children’s playing area. For the most efficient cleaning, you can create full-house maps, even if the house has more than one floor.

In addition to map segmentation and merging, this robot vacuum also allows you to schedule its cleaning for whenever is most convenient for you. And in spite of how powerful it is, the D9 is designed with noise-reduction features that keep it incredibly quiet at 65dB(A).

Amazon loves it, and so will you!

The Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum is especially helpful for people who have allergies or difficulties moving around, parents, pet owners and families with multi-level houses. But it really makes cleaning floors easier for everyone, and at a more reasonable price. Plus, its advanced Lidar navigation ensures faster and more efficient route mapping, better accuracy, stronger performance in bypassing obstacles. So it’s no wonder that this robot vacuum has an impressive 4.3 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon.

Don’t pass up this opportunity to bring a world of affordable convenience into your life with the best robot vacuum for parents and pet owners from Dreametech. For a limited time, PCWorld readers will $80 off with code PCWD980 when they buy it!