Babbel launches Babbel Live, making online language learning come to life

It pays to be the leader. Since launching as the world’s first language learning app in 2007, Babbel has held its front-runner status in the field. Almost 15 years later, more than 10 million students worldwide have tackled a new language through the company’s trusty interface.

With more than 10,000 hours worth of study material covering 14 languages, it would probably be easy for Babbel to rest on its laurels and continue to position itself as an expert-driven gold standard in online language learning.

However, Babbel is taking its award-winning methodology in a new direction. Or more precisely, into an old new direction. Because after succeeding with its app-based approach, Babbel has now launched Babbel Live, which offers live, interactive online language classes to teach language the way many of us have learned it for decades: face to face with a knowledgeable teacher in a classroom setting.

Babbel Live goes back to basics

However, this isn’t like your old high school language lab. Babbel Live’s approach mixes the best of its new school ways featuring lessons built by a team of more than 150 language experts with old school live classes led by a qualified language teacher (4.8/5 satisfaction score) in a small group format.

Babbel Live personnel are all certified language instructors, each bringing years of experience to their classrooms. After passing Babbel’s rigorous interviewing and training process, students can join their virtual class with confidence that their learning is in the hands of someone who knows what they’re doing.

But unlike adult learning or other distance learning options, Babbel’s live courses in Spanish, French, German, and Italian are almost as available as the 24/7/365 app lessons. After choosing a monthly course plan, new members can take as many classes as they want for just one monthly price. Along with times to accommodate even the craziest of schedules, each Babbel Live course is also centered around a specific topic to help guide the learning.

If you’re interested in learning how to talk about food and dining or travel basics or how to speak to business associates in your new language, there’s a class to help build out your knowledge.

Small class sizes, big opportunity

Of course, you may be surprised when you walk into your virtual classroom to find what looks less like a full class of students and more like a study group. That’s because Babbel Live classes will include a maximum of only six students. With that tiny student-to-teacher ratio, every learner will receive the best possible opportunity to practice out loud, improve their skills, and receive immediate in-depth feedback from their teacher.

And with the luxury of plenty of talk time for each student, that instructor can really dig into each learner’s performance and offer up truly impactful guidance to help them improve in their new language.

While learners can fill up their free hours with live courses, a Babbel Live subscription also comes with a secret weapon: complete access to the hundreds of hours of training in that particular language found in the renowned Babbel app. To augment the live sessions, those students can also work their way through scores of podcasts, games, short stories, and more, all geared toward rounding out a learner’s knowledge.

Learn in the 21st century with Babbel Live! To get started with all that language study, the Babbel Live website is available now with a 60% off promo so learners can settle on which learning plan fits their schedule best as they work toward full comprehension and fluency in their new language.