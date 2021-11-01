Home / Windows / How-To
How to turn on Dark Mode in Windows 11

Embrace your inner Sith via the Personalization menu
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld
Windows 11 Surface Pro 11 dark mode
Microsoft

Like Windows 10, Windows 11 comes with two primary options for its menus, settings, and other primary interface elements: dark or light. While it’s easy to change from one to the other, it isn’t immediately apparent how to access that option. Here’s how you do it.

Switch from Light to Dark or Dark to Light

From the Windows 11 desktop, right-click on any open space on your wallpaper, then click “Personalization.”

Windows 11 personalization

Michael Crider/IDG

Scroll down a bit and click “Colors.” The first option on this screen Is “Choose your mode.” This is what you’re looking for, more or less. You’ve got three options:

  • Light — most backgrounds and visual elements will be white or light grey
  • Dark — most backgrounds and visual elements will be shades of dark grey
  • Custom — choose between Light and Dark modes for both Windows settings menus and apps
Windows 11 personalization, light, dark, custom

Michael Crider/IDG

Most people will probably prefer either light mode or dark mode for both, but you can mix and match using the Custom setting. For example, here’s a Custom setup with the Windows taskbar and Start menu set to dark and apps set to light:

Windows 11 colors, mixed dark

Michael Crider/IDG

And here’s the opposite configuration:

Windows 11 colors, mixed light

Michael Crider/IDG

Note that not every app supports automatically switching between light and dark modes with Windows.

Color choices

Scrolling down a little further, you can customize your PC’s theme even more by choosing an accent color. This is the color (and related colors) that will appear on Windows elements that require contrast to be easily visible, like the notification icon in the bottom-right corner of the taskbar, or the selected buttons on the Action Bar. By default Windows 11 will choose an accent color based on the colors of your desktop wallpaper. This tends to look pretty good and contributes to a consistent overall theme.

Windows 11 accent color

Michael Crider/IDG

But if you’re not thrilled with the automatic choice, you can select “Manual” from the drop-down bar on the right. If even the tiles on the main view aren’t enough, you can scroll down to Custom colors and click “View colors” to choose from an RGB palette.

The last options are to apply your accent color to your Start menu and taskbar, and to show an accent color on title bars and window borders. This lessens some of the transparency of Windows 11, and makes it look more like some of the older versions of the operating system. It looks like this:

Windows 11 color taskbar edge

Michael Crider/IDG

All of these options are cosmetic — they won’t affect how your computer performs at all — and can be adjusted or undone at any time.

