Pre-Black Friday: Get XSplit Broadcaster Premium for 15% less with code

A recent Twitch data leak revealed how much money their top streamers are earning. And, spoiler alert, it’s a lot — One, in fact, has made nearly $10mil in just two years. The point? There’s money to be made in content streaming, but to get started you need pro-grade software. That’s why we’re offering lifetime subscriptions to XSplit Broadcaster Premium at a reduced price.

XSplit Broadcaster Premium is a beginner-friendly streaming software that offers subscribers pro-level results. The interface is easy to understand, you can arrange your ‘scenes’ exactly how you want, and it offers an array of special features that lets you add effects and animations to your broadcast. Plus you can set up to work with OBS, Twitch, YouTube, or any other platform you may require, so it’s fairly universal too. You just install it on your compatible Windows PC and you’re off to the races.

This software is most frequently used by gamers, but can be adopted by anyone that wants to stream content. If this is an area you’ve considered exploring, then XSplit Broadcaster Premium should be your first choice. And since you can get a lifetime subscription today for just $67.15 with code SAVE15NOV, then that should be enough to seal the deal.

Prices subject to change.