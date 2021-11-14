Save 15% extra off this dual-camera drone with Pre-Black Friday code

Drones continue to grow in popularity. And not just with hobbyists. UAV’s, in fact, are being put to work in professional settings all over the country. If you aren’t already using a drone, maybe it’s time to consider getting one — such as the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO, which is on sale for an extra 15% off during our Pre-Black Friday Sale.

The Alpha Z PRO is easy to fly, offers a 260’-300’ range, and captures crystal clear 4K video and stills. That makes it an ideal first drone for most business applications. You can use it to capture footage for marketing campaigns, to monitor your property against theft, to check on crops without having to leave your porch, or for just having fun.

With two built-in cameras, this drone offers a ton of versatility. Download the companion app and you’ll be able to see what your drone sees in real-time right on your phone. And if you’re worried about losing control of the Alpha Z PRO, don’t sweat it. It has safety mechanisms built right into it — such as a one-key automatic return — that helps prevent crashes.

Some pro-level drones cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. But why pay all that money when you can get similar specs for way less? If you’re considering buying a UAV, then the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z Pro at just $84.99 with code SAVE15NOV may be your best bet.

Prices subject to change