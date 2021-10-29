The Full Nerd ep. 195: 12th gen Alder Lake arrives, XMP 3, and M1 Max

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Mark Hachman, and Adam Patrick Murray talk the long-awaited Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake CPU, its features as well as XMP 3.0, and break down the MacBook Pro reviews.

The Full Nerd crew kicks off this week’s podcast discussing the 12th-gen Alder Lake chip that Intel claims will rock AMD’s world. Mark and Gordon go at it over whether Alder Lake is a good price or not and then get into whether Intel’s new XMP 3.0 is cool.

With MacBook Pro reviews now public, the crew discusses the significance of Apple’s new chip and whether it matches the hype. More important is the discussion of what makes a chicken sandwich and what makes a chicken burger.

This episode is brought to you by Avast’s new all-in-one solution, Avast One, which helps keep your identity and actions hidden, stops malware, phishing, and virus attacks, and helps clean up your devices. And because Avast believes essential protection should be available to everyone, a free version of Avast One still includes award-winning free AV, free VPN, free firewall, and much more.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 195 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd merch! We just rolled out some new designs so you can proudly proclaim that you’re a friend of the show, or your love of 19×10 gaming. (If you know, you know.)

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!