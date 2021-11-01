Apple’s new AirPods Pro just launched and they’re already $60 off

The latest version of Apple’s AirPods Pro hit store shelves less than a week ago, and already retailers are dropping up to $60 off the MSRP. Amazon and Best Buy are selling the new AirPods Pro for $190. It’s likely this will be the best price we’ll see for Black Friday sales this year, and it’s available now.

The new AirPods Pro come with a MagSafe charging case meaning that plugging the charging case in is a literal snap. The charging case provides up to 24 hours total listening time on a full charge. The earbuds by themselves provide up to six hours of listening time or four hours of talk time on a single charge.

The new AirPods Pro include Apple’s H1 chip, which provides easy pairing to Apple devices and voice-activated integration with Siri on your phone. Apple says that this latest iteration of the AirPods Pro feature “computational audio” to provide features like Adaptive EQ, which is supposed to tweak the sound based on how the AirPods fit in your ear. It can also support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for more immersive sound. The new AirPods Pro also have IPX4 water resistance, and transparency mode for hearing environmental sounds around you.

If you have a iPhone, these are the earbuds you want, and right now they’re available at an excellent price—mere days after hitting the streets.

[Today’s deal: New Apple AirPods Pro for $190 at Amazon and Best Buy.]