Score Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet for a ludicrously low $45

Amazon has already rolled out a new Fire HD 10 tablet, and if these prices are any indication, the company may just be clearing stock before a new Fire HD 8 shows up. Either that or Amazon’s Black Friday pricing for the Fire HD 8 is already here. The online retailer is currently selling the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet for a ridiculously cheap $45. That’s nearly half off the MSRP and the all-time low. Prior to this the best sale price was $55 in late 2020, and the best price in 2021 was $15 more expensive at $60.

This version of the Fire HD 8 features 32GB of onboard storage, and an 8-inch 1280-by-800 display with 189 pixels per inch. It also has a 2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and up to 12 hours of battery life with mixed usage. Charging is over USB 2.0 with a Type-C connector, and it has front- and rear-facing cameras.

But what really sets the Fire tablets apart is the software. These tablets offer easy access to all your Amazon subscriptions, as well as purchases on the site itself. It’s also rocking Alexa with hands-free access, and you can use it as a kind of portable smart display including smart home control with compatible devices. And the Fire tablets support a wide range of streaming entertainment services, gaming apps, and much more via Amazon’s App Store.

It’s an excellent little tablet at $90, but at $45 it’s the perfect gift for your favorite Amazon fan (or for yourself).

[Today’s deal: 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 at Amazon.]