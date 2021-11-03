This 12-outlet Anker power strip and surge protector is just $19 right now

If there’s one thing that desktop PCs and complex home theater set-ups have taught us, it’s that you can always use more outlets. Today, you can take that axiom to the max with this deal on a 12-outlet power strip and surge protector for $19 with the checkout code ANKERA9191L. That’s $9 off the usual price, and an all around solid deal for a power strip with surge protection.

This power strip will have no trouble running your home office gear or any other spot in your house that needs a little more juice. It has 12 AC outlets and a combined maximum of 1,875 watts output. For surge protection, it has two 4000-joule surge protectors. It also has overload protection that automatically shuts down the power strip for when you’re asking too much of it.

The outlets are well spaced in order to accommodate larger power blocks without crowding a neighboring outlet. It comes with a six foot cord and a flat plug for hard-to-reach places. Anker also added a flame-retardant casing. Finally, Anker backs up its power strip with an 18-month warranty as well as a $300,000 connected-equipment warranty for the same duration.

If you’re looking for more outlets plus surge protection, this device will get the job done. It does lack USB ports, however. If you need something with USB options, check out our round-up of the best surge protectors.

[Today’s deal: Anker 12-outlet power strip and surge protector for $19 at Amazon.]