The SK Hynix Gold P31 is our favorite NVMe SSD, and the 2TB version is $37 off

Amazon is selling the Gold P31 for 15 percent off
By Ian Paul
the SK Hynix SSD on a blue background
SK Hynix

Our favorite NVMe SSD is on sale today. Amazon is selling the 2TB SK Hynix Gold P31 for $208.24, which is down from the current $245 with a savings of nearly $37. To get the deal, you need to clip the 15 percent off coupon underneath the price on the product page.

When we reviewed the Gold P31, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. What we loved most about this drive was its zippy performance and affordable price point. “The SK Hynix Gold P31 offers top-tier performance for a surprisingly affordable price. This one comes highly recommended,” we said.

The Gold P31 features sequential read speeds up to 3,500 megabytes per second and write speeds up to 3,200 MB/s. In our tests of the 1TB version, we got similar results with sequential reads at 3,521 MB/s and sequential writes much faster than the company claims at 3,457 MB/s. We also tested the 2TB version and found that they offered similar performance to the 1TB version.

The Gold P31 comes with a five-year warranty and its mean-time before failure is rated at 1.5 million hours (or up to 1,200 terabytes written). Translation: this thing is going to last you forever.

This is an excellent drive with plenty of storage capacity and solid performance at a very good price.

[Today’s deal: 2TB SK Hynix Gold P31 for $208.24 on Amazon.]

