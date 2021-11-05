Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a workplace pro, we’ve got an excellent mouse deal for you

You probably don’t realize this, but that cheap-o office mouse you’re using is unacceptably slow. Whether you’re gaming or working, you can upgrade your computer pointer today at a good price. Amazon is selling the Razer Death Adder V2 gaming mouse for $35. Walmart, meanwhile, has the excellent Logitech MX Master 3 for $86.39, which is better than the usual $100 price tag you’ll find elsewhere.

We personally reviewed and liked both mice. We liked the DeathAdder V2 so much that we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. This mouse features a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, Razer Chroma RGB lighting, 8 programmable buttons, rubberized side grips, and that sweet, sweet Death Adder comfort.

If you’re not a fan of the gaming aesthetic, the MX Master 3 is a good alternative. Our review gave this mouse 4.5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “Logitech’s MX Master 3 is an innovative, highly customizable mouse,” we said.

The MX Master 3 has a 4,0000 DPI sensor that will make it plenty fast if all you’re doing is editing spreadsheets and opening files. It also features seven programmable buttons and a few special Logitech features such as Flow, which allows you to use this mouse on multiple PCs simultaneously. It’s a major upgrade for your mouse with excellent responsiveness and special features that will appeal to anyone who spends their day working in word processor or spreadsheet programs.