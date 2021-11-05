Home / Accessories
Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a workplace pro, we’ve got an excellent mouse deal for you

Amazon is selling the DeathAdder V2 for $35, while Walmart has the MX Master 3 for $86.39.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
You probably don’t realize this, but that cheap-o office mouse you’re using is unacceptably slow. Whether you’re gaming or working, you can upgrade your computer pointer today at a good price. Amazon is selling the Razer Death Adder V2 gaming mouse for $35. Walmart, meanwhile, has the excellent Logitech MX Master 3 for $86.39, which is better than the usual $100 price tag you’ll find elsewhere.

We personally reviewed and liked both mice. We liked the DeathAdder V2 so much that we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. This mouse features a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, Razer Chroma RGB lighting, 8 programmable buttons, rubberized side grips, and that sweet, sweet Death Adder comfort.

If you’re not a fan of the gaming aesthetic, the MX Master 3 is a good alternative. Our review gave this mouse 4.5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “Logitech’s MX Master 3 is an innovative, highly customizable mouse,” we said.

The MX Master 3 has a 4,0000 DPI sensor that will make it plenty fast if all you’re doing is editing spreadsheets and opening files. It also features seven programmable buttons and a few special Logitech features such as Flow, which allows you to use this mouse on multiple PCs simultaneously. It’s a major upgrade for your mouse with excellent responsiveness and special features that will appeal to anyone who spends their day working in word processor or spreadsheet programs.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

