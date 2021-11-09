Save $70: This 31.5-inch curved 1440p gaming display from AOPEN is just $230

Right now, the Acer store is selling a 31.5-inch AOPEN HC1 curved 1440p display for $230. That’s a savings of $70 off the MSRP and better than you’ll find elsewhere right now.

We haven’t reviewed this monitor, but it has a 4.5 star rating on Amazon and over 1,000 user reviews. This VA panel monitor has a 178-degree viewing angle, a 4 millisecond response time, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It’s rocking FreeSync, of course, which allows for buttery smooth gaming visuals when the graphics card and display sync their refresh rates.

For ports, you get DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI. The DisplayPort is necessary to hit those maximum refresh rates and don’t forget you’ll need to manually activate that refresh rate inside Windows.

This monitor also has a maximum brightness of 250 nits, which should make visuals pop. While this monitor doesn’t support HDR, the reality is that any display below 1,000 nits isn’t offering true HDR anyway.

If you want to upgrade your video game experience without changing your graphics card, this is the most cost effective way to do it.

[Today’s deal: Acer AOPEN HC1 1440p curved display for $230 at Acer.com.]