Save $20: This Razer portable wireless gaming mouse is just $50 right now

If you want to mouse around your laptop in style while on the go, Amazon is the place to be today. The online retailer is selling the portable Razer Orochi V2 mobile wireless gaming mouse for $50. That’s $20 off of the usual price.

We haven’t reviewed the Orochi V2 (yet), but it offers everything you need from a mobile gaming mouse and more.

This mouse comes with two battery modes, one for power efficiency via Bluetooth and one for all-out clicks to the wall with Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless connection. In Bluetooth mode, Razer claims this mouse will last up to 950 hours (nearly 40 days) or 425 hours using HyperSpeed Wireless. It also has a sub 60-gram lightweight design, so it won’t add much heft to your bag.

Razer’s 5G optical sensor supports up to 18,000 DPI, which is higher than many of Razer’s DeathAdder models (they typically top out at 16,000). Only hardcore e-sports players will really need that much sensitivity. For most people, somewhere between 1,800 to 9,000 will be more than enough.

The Orochi V2 doesn’t come with much in the way of RGB, but that’s not really something you want to spend battery life on with a portable mouse. It does, however, have programmable buttons and works with Razer Synapse 3 for complete customization.

If you need a solid mouse for on-the-go gaming or productivity, this is the one to get.

[Today’s deal: Razer Orochi V2 for $50 at Amazon.]