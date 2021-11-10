Graphics card prices getting you down? This ultra-wide gaming monitor is a much better value

If you’re looking for smoother gameplay but don’t want to spend an absorbent amount of money on a graphics card, you can get a pretty good value out of upgrading your monitor. Walmart is currently selling a Samsung 34-inch, 3440-by-1440 gaming monitor for $249. That’s $30 off of the original sale price. However, the retailer isn’t outwardly advertising this price, so to get it you have to add the product to your cart.

This is one amazing looking monitor. It’s not curved, but it’s super wide and has a 21:9 viewing ratio. That’s a lot of display area. The 3440-by-1440 resolution offers around 2.4 times the pixel density of a 1080p monitor. Samsung added functionality that can display input from two different sources side-by-side. There’s also a picture-in-picture mode that lets you watch a video while you’re working on that Word document or PowerPoint presentation.

The Samsung is a gaming-friendly monitor, too. It has a maximum 75Hz refresh rate and AMD’s FreeSync for buttery smooth gaming visuals. For ports, you get two HDMI and one DisplayPort. It also has a 4 millisecond response time.

This is a great monitor for gamers. 1440p is a fantastic resolution to push out better visuals from your graphics card while waiting for GPU prices to normalize.

