Blanket your home in Wi-Fi with this TP-Link mesh router trio for $110

If you’re looking to get into mesh networking at home, you should check out this sweet deal on Amazon today. The online retailer is selling the TP-Link Deco S4 AC1200 mesh system three-pack for $110. That’s $40 off of the list price.

The great thing about mesh systems is that they blanket a home in Wi-Fi connectivity. In other words, it’s all one network. That means no switching between your router and that 5-year-old extender every time you take your phone upstairs.

TP-Link claims this system covers up to 5,500 square feet or a typical three-to-five bedroom home. It can handle up to 100 devices at once, which should accommodate your family’s devices and all of your smart home gear quite nicely.

The Deco S4 is a dual-band 802.11ac system. If you want to use it, the system has a wired Ethernet backhaul option to improve network performance. The company also added Alexa integration, which allows you to control the network with voice commands such as activating parental controls.

If you want a cheaper way to get into mesh networking, the Deco S4 three-pack is well worth considering.

[Today’s deal: TP-Link Deco S4 three-pack for $110 at Amazon.]