Dell’s Black Friday Sneak Peek includes this $300 Inspiron

If you've got a laptop on your gift list this year you can get a Core i3 clamshell right now for just $300.
By Ian Paul
Nothing excites us more than discovering a great laptop deal. As part of its Black Friday Sneak Peek, Dell is selling a Core i3-powered version of the Inspiron 15 3000 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage for just $300. That’s a little over $200 off of the list price. If you double the RAM, Dell ups the cost by $50 to $350.

These laptops don’t have a lot of built-in storage, but they’re still capable machines. The processor is a Tiger Lake dual-core, four thread Core i3-1115G4 with a boost to 4.1GHz. This laptop is also packing a 15.6-inch 1080p LED display and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

As you might expect for a PC with only 128GB of onboard storage, this laptop comes with Windows 11 Home in S mode installed. That means you can only install apps from the Windows Store. If you want to install whatever you please such as most traditional desktop apps, then you can do a one-way upgrade from S mode to regular Windows 11.

If this laptop is only going to be used for casual uses like web browsing and video streaming, then the 4GB should be fine. If, however, you want to do anything that’s a little more resource intensive like Photoshop, then we’d recommend springing for the 8GB model.

