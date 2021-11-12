Early Black Friday deal alert: Get a massive 2TB Kingston NVMe SSD for $145

It wasn’t that long ago when you had to drop $100 just to get 1TB of NVMe storage. If you’re willing to spend a little extra, you can double that capacity. Thanks to Adorama’s early Black Friday deal, the 2TB Kingston Technology N1 NVMe drive is available for $145. That’s $55 off the MSRP. It’s not clear when this deal will end.

We haven’t reviewed this drive, but we generally like Kingston gear. The Kingston NV1 features sequential read speeds up to 2100 Megabytes per second and sequential writes of up to 1700MB/s. Kingston doesn’t list any information about random read/write performance. The drive is rated to write up to 480TB of data before failing and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

This looks like an excellent drive that would work well with standard desktops, laptops, and everything in between, including smaller form factor PCs. With 2TB worth of capacity, you’ll have more than enough for your full-time storage needs without turning to a secondary hard drive or SATA SSD, though you could certainly do that to get even more storage space if your PC has a free slot for it.

[Today’s deal: 2TB Kingston Technology NV1 for $145 at Adorama.]