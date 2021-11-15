Look good while getting healthy with $50 off the Fitbit Luxe

If you want to track your sleep and fitness while looking good while doing it, then today is your day. Amazon is selling the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker for $100. That’s the all-time low and much better than the usual $150 it sells for. The sale price only applies to models in black, white, and pink (Fitbit calls the latter “orchid”).

We reviewed the Luxe just a few days ago, calling it a solid fitness tracker with a sleek profile. Our biggest objection is that with the Luxe you were paying an extra $50 for its stylish design without any significant technological enhancements. That objection is not an issue at today’s price, however. The Fitbit Luxe features heart rate and sleep tracking, stress management, and step counter. This Fitbit also displays smartphone notifications and acts as a watch.

In addition to all the hardware features, you also get a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium. This is the company’s enhanced metrics service where you can learn more about your recorded health data, develop workout programs, and so on.

If you want a stylish fitness tracker, or think someone on your gift list would appreciate one, the Fitbit Luxe is a stellar option at this price.

[Today’s deal: Fitbit Luxe for $100 at Amazon.]