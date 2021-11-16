Walmart Black Friday deals revealed: Big savings on TVs, game consoles, and Apple accessories

It’s that time of year again, folks. With the holidays right around the corner, retailers across the country are gearing up for the chaotic tornado that is Black Friday. However, with supply chain issues hitting the world this year, you’ll want to get your shopping done early. Walmart has officially released its Black Friday 2021 ad and it’s brimming with truly awesome tech deals. We scoured them all to highlight the best offerings below.

You can’t get your hands on these deals quite yet, though. The online portion of Walmart’s Black Friday sale will go live on Monday, November 22nd at 7 p.m. If you’re hoping to score a highly coveted gaming console, Walmart+ members will be able to shop online 4 hours early. The in-store sale will launch on Friday, November 26th at 5 p.m. So, whether you’re looking for a brand spanking new 4K TV or an affordable laptop for school, we’ve curated a pretty good mix here.

Xbox

Gaming deals

Xbox Series S Console for $299

Armed with 512GB of SSD storage, the Xbox Series S console is a solid gift for the gamer on your list. Typically priced at around $400-$500 on the street, if you shop Walmart’s early Black Friday deals, you can score the Series S at MSRP. Yes, that (and all the following console sales) count as deals in a world ravaged by chip shortages and supply constraints.

Xbox Series X console for $499 (online only)

If you’re looking for a console that supports 4K games, you’ll want to snag the Xbox Series X. It’s boxier than the lightweight Xbox Series S, sure, but it’s far more powerful.

PlayStation 5 console for $499 (online only)

Ah, the elusive PS5 console. If you’re not willing to sacrifice a limb or your first born, you should consider joining Walmart+, which will give you early access to the retailer’s Black Friday deals. We’re not too sure about the amount of stock, but given past history, PS5’s tend to sell like hotcakes.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299

The Nintendo Switch is a great console for the whole family, as there’s a ton of couch co-op games. Walmart’s even bundling the portable handheld with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is one of the best couch co-op games on the planet (at least I think so).

onn

TV deals

onn. 70” Class 4K Smart TV with Roku for $398

This is a great deal on a pretty big TV. Plus, it comes with Roku streaming built right in, complete with access to a bunch of movies and TV shows. You can even navigate the Roku app with your voice.

Apple

Apple deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm for $109 (Save $90)

Have a fitness lover in your life? The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm would make an excellent gift for them (or, you know, for yourself). It can track your distance and elevation, monitor your heart rate, and so on. You can even take it into the ocean with you!

Apple AirPods Pro for $159.00 (Save $38)

The Apple AirPods Pro are all the rage these days and it’s easy to see why. They have excellent noise-cancellation capabilities and they’re comfortable to wear. They’d make a great gift for any type of person, really, regardless of personal interests or hobbies.

Samsung

Laptop and monitor deals

Samsung 34″ Class Flat LED Ultra WQHD Monitor for $249

As someone who uses two separate monitors for both work and gaming, this ultra-wide monitor from Samsung has me all googly-eyed. Between the 3440-by-1440 resolution and the AMD FreeSync support, you definitely don’t want to miss out on this one.

Lenovo Legion 5, 17.3-inch for $749

This is a solid price for a entry-level gaming laptop. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, you’ll get pretty good performance out of it. If you’re a college student on a tight budget, then this is the laptop for you. If you don’t mind a slightly smaller screen, you’ll also find a 15.6-inch MSI GF63 laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor and the same GTX 1650 graphics for $499, though that one will likely be in far shorter supply.