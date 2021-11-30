Awesome tech gifts under $50

Thanksgiving is behind us, and the holiday shopping season is now officially in full swing. If you didn’t manage to find gifts for everyone on your list during Black Friday, don’t fret. We’re here to help make your gift-giving decisions easier with a list of excellent, and affordable, tech products that can please an array of friends and family members. All of our recommended gifts under $50 have been thoroughly tested (by our expert reviewers at PCWorld and sister publication TechHive) and received at least a 4 out of 5 verdict.

What’s more, while all of these products have an MSRP under $50, many of them can be found on sale now for even less at the links we provided. Hey, pick out a nice gift for yourself while you’re at it!

Tronsmart Splash 1 Bluetooth Speaker

Tronsmart

$29.99

This portable, waterproof (IPX7-rated) Bluetooth speaker is the perfect companion for outdoorsy music lovers. It’s got a convenient design with an adjustable lanyard that makes the speaker easy to tote and/or hang wherever the action is. It even floats. And for a small monophonic speaker, it has surprisingly good sound, making every activity a party. (Read TechHive’s full review.)

See the Tronsmart Splash 1 Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

$49.99

IDG

Roku remains a powerhouse in the streaming hardware space for a reason—it keeps turning out quality products, like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. The device dongle plugs into a TV’s HDMI port and setup couldn’t be easier. It’s got peppy Wi-Fi performance—a must for video streaming—and support for 4K HDR video with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. An included RF remote is the primary means of navigating Roku’s familiar and intuitive interface, but the Streaming Stick also supports voice control for many functions. These features, plus loads of extra niceties, make Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K an incredible value. (Read TechHive’s full review.)

See the Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Amazon

8BitDo Pro 2

IDG

$49.99

This sequel to 8BitDo’s popular SN30 Pro+ game controller has the same classic look as its predecessor, but with the addition of welcome upgrades. It’s a perfect gift for the PC and/or mobile gamer in your life. Whether they like old classic games or modern titles, the fully configurable and customizable Pro 2 controller can accommodate the action and even switch between platform profiles. It can operate wirelessly with two AA batteries or wired via a PC’s USB port. (Read PCWorld’s full review.)

See the 8BitDo Pro 2 at Amazon

Logitech MK470 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

$49.99

Logitech

This wireless keyboard and mouse combo is a great gift for someone who likes to take their computing on the go, or has limited desk space, or would just appreciate the flexibility of a wireless setup. Using a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, the Logitech MK470 Combo connects easily to its paired device. The keyboard is quiet, with a satisfying feel for typing. And while it’s lightweight and compact, the build quality feels durable—an important factor for gear that’s meant to be tossed into a laptop bag. (Read PCWorld’s full review.)

See the Logitech MK470 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo on Amazon

Creative Pebble

Creative

$24.99

A set of 2.0 computer speakers for less than $25 (and often on sale for less than $20)?! We’d be skeptical, too, if we hadn’t tested them out and found the quality to be richer and more immersive than many sets costing twice as much. The cute, space-saving design is an added bonus. (Read PCWorld’s full review.)

See the Creative Pebble at Creative

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

$49.99

Amazon

The latest Echo Dot has a new look and feel but the same overall utility that has made the Alexa-powered device a beloved addition to households. The smart speaker responds to your requests for general information, for music, for adding items to your Amazon shopping cart, and more. It’s the perfect device for getting the feel of smart-home living. (Read TechHive’s full review.)

See the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) on Amazon

Google Nest Mini

IDG

$49

For folks who prefer a Google Assistant-driven smart speaker, you can’t go wrong with cute Nest Mini. Compared to the older Home Mini, the Nest Mini has improved audio quality and features a mounting hole in its base, an additional microphone, and a machine-learning chip that speeds up Google Assistant’s answers. It’s a can’t-miss gift for a smart-home newbie, or as an addition to an existing Google-powered domicile. (See TechHive’s full review.)

See the Google Nest Mini at the Google Store

Tronsmart Presto PBT10

Tronsmart

$29.99

This compact power bank is perfect for tossing in a bag or slipping into a coat pocket. Small and lightweight, the 10,000mAh charger provides the gift of assurance that you’ll have a source of backup power for your phone or tablet when you’re away from home. It has two USB-A ports, one of which is Quick Charge 3.0 compatible for fast charging, and it’s incredibly efficient. (See PCWorld’s full review.)

See the Tronsmart Presto PBT10 at GeekBuying

Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand

Anker

$23.99

Anyone with a smartphone built in the last few years can benefit from the convenience of this Qi wireless charger. Its attractive design makes it perfect for a desk, where you can have full view of your phone’s screen while its battery gets topped off. It features both 7.5W and 10W support for maximum charging speed on either Android or iPhone handsets; it also supports 5W charging for older models. (Read PCWorld’s full review.)

See the Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand on Amazon

Razer Viper Mini

Hayden Dingman / IDG

$39.99

This incredibly affordable and lightweight gaming mouse is perfect for a child getting into PC gaming. The compact size makes it a nice fit for small paws, and it feels sturdy enough to withstand wear and tear, and features Razer’s impressive, kink-resistant SpeedFlex cable. The 8,500 DPI optical sensor was a capable performer in all of our benchmarks. (Read PCWorld’s full review.)

See the Razer Viper Mini at Amazon

Channel Master Flatenna 35

$25

Channel Master

It’s not the sexiest present, but it can be life-changing for someone with poor TV reception. With a reported range of up to 35 miles, the Flatenna is a great indoor solution for expanding the number of available TV channels. In TechHive’s tests, it was able to receive all local network-affiliated TV stations in the Washington DC metro area and performed on par with its more costly competitors. Its flat design makes for easy installation on a wall or window, and black and white sides provide aesthetic options. (Read TechHive’s full review.)

See the Channel Master Flatenna 35 at Amazon