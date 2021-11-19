Learn to code with this $35, beginner friendly e-training bundle

Everyone should know how to code, at least at a rudimentary level. Even if you have no desire to work as a programmer, learning to code offers indirect advantages that can help you in other ways. That’s why we’ve put together The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle. It offers vital coding skills training, but it’s beginner-friendly so anyone can access it.

This bundle features eleven courses, specifically designed for beginners, that introduce students to many of today’s most in-demand coding languages. You could learn how to create a voice-controlled app using Amazon Alexa, discover web development skills, find out how to build mobile apps, and that’s just for starters. If there’s a programming platform in widespread use today, chances are you’ll find a course here that’ll show you how it works.

At the end of the day, people who know how to code are in a better position to compete for jobs. If you want to learn but don’t want to invest a lot of time and money on post-secondary training, then The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle should be your go-to. And especially right now since it’s discounted to an affordable $34.99.

Prices subject to change.