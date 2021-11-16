Get to know your genetic self for $99 today

What better way to celebrate the season than to find out you’re not descended from Russian royalty, after all? Amazon has a sale right now on 23andMe ancestry kits, including the always popular Health + Ancestry service for $99, which is down from the usual $200. If you want something a little extra, the 23andMe Plus Premium Membership Bundle is on sale for $110, which is down from the usual price of $229. The 23andMe Ancestry + Traits is also on sale for $79 (original price is $99).

We reviewed the Health Plus Ancestry, giving it five out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “23andMe Health + Ancestry is a comprehensive DNA test that delivers fascinating results, all presented in a user-friendly and attractive manner. It’s an excellent overall package,” we said.

Of course, that was in 2020 when Health + Ancestry was the top option. Nowadays, the company is offering 23andMe Plus, which is only an extra $10 with this sale. For that money, you get more report, as well as the full package from the lower tiered kits. This includes all the health data, the ancestry service, and traits. With the full package, you can find out everything from your ability to match a musical pitch to whether your genetics predispose you to gallstones.

If you don’t really care about all that stuff and you’re mostly concerned with finding out which countries your ancestors came from, consider the Ancestry + Traits kit at just $79. This gives you access to where your ancestors likely came from based on your DNA and the all-important presence of Neanderthal DNA or lack thereof.

[Today’s deal: 23andMe Health + Ancestry for $99 at Amazon.]