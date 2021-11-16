Save a staggering 43% on Adobe’s must-have Creative Cloud subscription

If you’re a video editor or graphic designer, you’ll want to check out this Black Friday deal. Adobe is currently offering 40 percent off Creative Cloud for the first year. That brings the monthly cost down to $30 instead of the usual $53. However, the offer is only available to first-time subscribers. The deal expires on Friday, November 26.

Creative Cloud’s overall price is still hefty at $360 for the year (even with the deal). But if you’re serious about editing videos, creating graphics, and improving photos, then this sale is well worth it.

Adobe Creative Cloud features 20 desktop programs, including all of your Adobe favorites such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and After Effects. Heck, it’s even got Acrobat Pro because why not?

In addition to the apps, you’re also getting 100GB of cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio for building a website to showcase your work, and Adobe Fonts. As with other software subscription packages, you get all the new features and updates as they become available.

It’s an excellent package with everything you need to create and edit media. It even includes developer websites with Dreamweaver. We haven’t reviewed Adobe’s apps recently, but they’re generally excellent and countless professionals swear by them.

[Today’s deal: Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps for $30 per month.]