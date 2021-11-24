Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: Hot discounts on TVs, fitness trackers, smart home gear, and more

Black Friday is all but here, and you can already start snapping up worthwhile tech deals on Amazon. After an early trickle of discounts that began at the start of the month, the good sales are now coming at us fast. You can’t wait anymore on what you see, because everyone else is shopping now, too.

To make it easier to snap up the best deals, we’ve sifted through the offerings and pulled out those worth attention. These bargains meet our usual criteria for a good deal: The price is near an all-time low or is a larger discount than usually available.

For other deals you can hop on right now, be sure to check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday tech deals, the best early Black Friday laptop deals, and the best early Black Friday gaming deals. You can also do some recon on upcoming sales in our overview of Walmart’s best Black Friday deals.

TV deals

Samsung 65-inch Q60A QLED 4K TV

Samsung

Was: $1,100

Now: $848 ($252 off)

Fancy features are well and good, but sometimes you only need a TV that handles the basics well. Enter the Q60A, one of Samsung’s quantum-dot 4K TVs: It sports both warm and cool LED backlights for better contrast, along with support for HDR, HDR10+, and HLG. Upscaling HD video sources to 4K is automatic via Samsung’s Quantum Processor Lite. And you can skip the remote with built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung Bixby, too. Gamers even get an auto low latency mode to help minimize lag.

See the Samsung 65-inch Q60A QLED 4K TV on Amazon.

Hisense 65-inch Class U8G Quantum Series 4K TV

Hisense

Was: $1,300

Now: $999 ($301 off)

These days, you don’t have to spend out the nose to get loads of premium features. Case in point is one of our favorite mid-range 4K TVs, which is discounted close to its all-time low. Not only does this 65-inch Hisense Class U8G 4K TV offer excellent brightness, image processing, and 4K upscaling, but it also supports the major types of HDR (Dolby Vision, HLG, Samsung HDR10+) and variable refresh rate (FreeSync) for gamers. Oh, and it sports IMAX Enhanced certification, too.

See the Hisense 65-inch Class U8G Quantum Series 4K TV on Amazon

Vizio P65Q9-J 65-inch 4K TV

Vizio

Was: $1,300

Now: $1,000 ($300 off)

Vizio crams a stunning number of features into this 65-inch 4K HDR TV. It’s the perfect companion for an over-the-top PC gaming setup: You get FreeSync for liquid-smooth gaming at a max refresh rate of 120Hz over HDMI, as well as Dolby Vision. This TV’s screen also sports a brightness of 1200 nits, allowing the color depth you get from Dolby Vision to shine. And as a smart TV, it can stream from your favorite services without needing a separate device—plus whatever else you want from other devices thanks to built-in Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support.

See the Vizio P65Q9-J on Amazon.

50- and 55-inch Amazon Fire TV

Amazon

Was: $470 and $520

Now: $330 and $380 ($140 off)

You can grab a smart TV for good prices already. These two particular models sport Amazon’s Fire TV software for streaming video and music, and include an Alexa-powered remote. They also have three HDMI 2.0 inputs and a single HDMI 2.1 eARC port.

See the Amazon Fire TV (50-inch and 55-inch) deals on Amazon.

50- and 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni

Amazon

Was: $510 and $560

Now: $360 and $410 ($150 off)

Don’t want to hassle with finding a remote to issue voice commands to your TV? You’ll want one of these Omni versions of Amazon’s smart TVs, which integrate a mic in the TV. That means you get hands-free Alexa support for launching apps, looking up info on the web, and controlling compatible smart home devices.

See the Amazon Fire TV Omni (50-inch and 55-inch) deals on Amazon.

Soundbar deals

Roku Streambar

Roku

Was: $130

Now: $80 ($50 off)

Don’t like clutter in your home theater setup? This affordable soundbar is what you’ve been looking for. It’s a top-notch, budget-friendly soundbar with superb 2.0-channel audio and AirPlay 2 support—and it also has a built-in Roku streaming player compatible with 4K HDR. At almost 40 percent off, the Streambar is an easy choice.

See the Roku Streambar on Amazon.

Yamaha SR-B20A

Yamaha

Was: $200

Now: $150 ($50 off)

A built-in subwoofer gives this budget all-in-one soundbar lots of punch, and the inclusion of virtualized DTS:Virtual X audio support makes it a great value buy. With its price slashed for Black Friday, it becomes hard to resist—especially since the SR-B20A packs features like Clear Voice mode, which enhances dialog output, and dead-simple installation. You just have to plug it into your TV’s HDMI-ARC input.

See the Yamaha SR-B20A on Amazon.

Samsung 11.1.4-channel HW-Q950A

Samsung

Was: $1,497.99

Now: $1,297.99 ($200)

Balancing sound quality against the amount of available space can be a delicate act for audiophiles, but not so with this Samsung soundbar. This top-tier model comes packed with a total of 22 drivers that make the most of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X experiences. You also get room-correction tech, support for Alexa and AirPlay 2, and the ability to sync with speakers on supported Samsung Q-series QLED TVs.

See the Samsung HW-Q950A on Amazon

Streaming device deals

Fire TV Stick

Amazon

Was: $40

Now: $20 (50% off)

Finding a good, cheap streaming device for your TV is easy this year. For just $20, you get a TV stick loaded with all the apps you could want (plus no disputes about YouTube) and access to Alexa. Support for Amazon’s voice assistant means you just speak aloud to launch apps and search for content, as well as control compatible smart home gear. Need a higher resolution or want faster hardware? The Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max versions are on sale now too.

See the Fire TV Stick on Amazon.

Audio deals

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra

Was: $230

Now: $150 ($80 off)

This Sony WF-1000XM4 competitor brings a lot to the table, including a unique semi-open design, multi-device support, and superior active noise-cancelling. In our experience with these earbuds, we also liked their more secure fit. At a solid 35 percent off (and close to their lowest price ever), they’re an easy pick over more expensive rivals. If that’s still too rich for your blood, other popular Jabra models like the Active 75t and standard 75t are available at steep discount, too.

See the Jabra 85t on Amazon.

Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit

Was: $100

Now: $60 ($40 off)

Not only does Fitbit’s entry-level tracker keeps tabs on the most important fitness stats (including sleep and heart rate), but it can display smartphone notifications, too. At full price, the Inspire 2 is already a solid buy, especially since it includes a 1-year trial subscription to Fitbit Premium—when you get a full 40 percent off, it’s almost a steal.

See the Fitbit Inspire 2 on Amazon.

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit

Was: $180

Now: $130 ($50 off)

Fitbit’s newest tracker offers plenty to lure people into upgrading their purchase unexpectedly. Compared to the Inspire 2 and Luxe, the Charge 5 piles on the bells and whistles: on-board GPS, a color display, wellness sensors that can take ECG and EDA readings, Fitbit Pay support, a larger screen. A discount of 27 percent may seem modest during Black Friday, but for a tracker that just launched two months ago, it’s a solid deal.

See the Charge 5 on Amazon.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit

Was: $300

Now: $200 ($100 off)

Fitbit’s top-of-the-line smartwatch is cheaper than ever right now, with a hefty $100 discount for Black Friday. This model upgrades the Versa 3’s experience by packing in more sensors for monitoring multi-path optical heart rate, taking ECG and EDA readings, and measuring skin temperature. At this price, it’s the far better deal of the two smartwatches, as it costs only $20 more than the Versa 3’s sale price.

See the Fitbit Sense on Amazon.

Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle w/ front light

Amazon

Was: $90

Now: $50 (44% off)

Amazon’s entry-level Kindle is back at an all-time low—just in time for holiday gift-giving. This model sports a front-light for easy reading in dim locations, along with 8GB of storage space for keeping thousands of books at hand. At this price, you’ll get the ad-supported version, but you can choose to eliminate those later with an additional fee.

See the Kindle on Amazon.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Amazon

Was: $160

Now: $115 ($45 off)

The Kindle Paperwhite got a revamp just a last month, but the Kids version is already on sale. In addition to the e-reader, you get a 1 year subscription of access to thousands of kid-friendly books (Amazon Kids+), a cover, and a two-year “worry-free” guarantee that covers mishaps. At $115, this device is an excellent deal, especially given that the “adult” ad-free model has the same list price, but without the kid-friendly accessories and parental controls bundled in.

See the Kindle Paperwhite Kids on Amazon.

Smart home devices

Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

Ecobee

Was: $249

Now: $199 ($50 off)

At 33% off, our favorite smart thermostat becomes even more appealing. We loved the Ecobee SmartThermostat in our review, giving it a 4.5 out of 5 stars along with an Editor’s Choice Award. You get a responsive device with better sensitivity than previous versions, and it integrates with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa. Making your home’s environmental controls smarter is both easy and cheap with this sale.

See the Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control on Amazon.

Kasa Smart Mini Plug

TP-Link

Was: $23

Now: $3.50 (84% off)

Here’s a fun one: If you download the Alexa app for your phone (or have an Alexa-enabled device), you can ask for a sweet deal. Saying “Alexa, order Kasa Smart Mini Plug” gets you this popular smart plug with energy monitoring for a whopping 84% off. Don’t want to finish the transaction via voice? It goes to your cart first, so you can check out on a PC.

Get the Alexa app on iOS or Android.

Kasa Smart multi-color smart light bulb

TP-Link

Was: $20

Now: $10 ($10 off)

No hub needed for this smart bulb—Kasa Smart bulbs run on your Wi-Fi network. At 50 percent off, the KL130 can’t be ignored. When it comes to tuning its color, this bulb is extremely flexible: Not only can you can pick from rainbow hues, but white color temperature can be adjusted between warm and cool.

See the Kasa Smart KL130 color bulb at Amazon.