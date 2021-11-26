Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: Hot discounts on TVs, sound bars, fitness trackers, and more

Black Friday is here, and the worthwhile tech deals on Amazon are coming at us fast. Don’t wait on what you see, because everyone else is shopping now, too.

To make it easier to snap up the best deals, we’ve sifted through the offerings and pulled out those worth attention. These bargains meet our usual criteria for a good deal: The price is near an all-time low or is a larger discount than usually available.

Laptop deals

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel (CC314-72G-72SX)

Acer

Was: $1,499.99

Now: $869.99 ($630 off)

This Acer laptop features the same pull-forward design as the Surface Laptop Studio, with a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU that’s perfect for light gaming. It even outperforms its rival in several categories, as you’ll see in our Surface Laptop Studio review. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the ConceptD 3 Ezel yet, as the previous best deal was $1,260. Expect it to go quick.

See the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel at Amazon.

Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55-53E5)

Was: $839.99

Now: $684.99 ($155 off)

Right now you can snag the Acer Nitro 5 at a rock-bottom price—the last great sale only fell to $727. Inside this superb budget gaming laptop is a Core i5-10300H processor, RTX 3050 graphics, and a 15.6-inch 144Hz screen. There’s only 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, though previous models made upgrading those two types of components dead-easy.

See the Acer Nitro 5 on Amazon.

Monitor deals

Acer Predator XB323U GXbmiiphzx

Acer

Was: $900

Now: $700 ($200 off)

The Predator XB323U GXbmiiphzx has pretty much everything you could need from a high-end gaming monitor – as long as you’re happy with it topping out at a 2560-x-1400 resolution. The keyboard mash at the end of the name means that this is the premium version of Acer’s 32-inch monitor, as it can be overclocked up a 270Hz refresh rate for super-slick gaming. It supports DisplayHDR 600 for rich blacks and vibrant colours – and even supports 99% of the Adobe RGB color space if you’re also into art and design.

See the Acer Predator XB323U on Amazon.

Alienware W2521HF [Currently unavailable]

Alienware

Was: $394

Now: $199 ($194 off)

At the other end of the scale is this bargainous Alienware 25-inch display. For under $200 you get a 2,560-x-1400 resolution, up to 240Hz refresh rate, two HDMI ports plus DisplayPort and even a USB 3 hub.

See the Alienware W2521HF on Amazon. [Currently unavailable]

TV deals

Samsung 65-inch Q60A QLED 4K TV

Samsung

Was: $1,100

Now: $848 ($252 off)

Fancy features are well and good, but sometimes you only need a TV that handles the basics well. Enter the Q60A, one of Samsung’s quantum-dot 4K TVs: It sports both warm and cool LED backlights for better contrast, along with support for HDR, HDR10+, and HLG. Upscaling HD video sources to 4K is automatic via Samsung’s Quantum Processor Lite. And you can skip the remote with built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung Bixby, too. Gamers even get an auto low latency mode to help minimize lag.

See the Samsung 65-inch Q60A QLED 4K TV on Amazon.

50- and 55-inch Amazon Fire TV

Amazon

Was: $470 and $520

Now: $330 and $380 ($140 off)

You can grab a smart TV for good prices already. These two particular models sport Amazon’s Fire TV software for streaming video and music, and include an Alexa-powered remote. They also have three HDMI 2.0 inputs and a single HDMI 2.1 eARC port.

See the Amazon Fire TV (50-inch and 55-inch) deals on Amazon.

50- and 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni

Amazon

Was: $510 and $560

Now: $360 and $410 ($150 off)

Don’t want to hassle with finding a remote to issue voice commands to your TV? You’ll want one of these Omni versions of Amazon’s smart TVs, which integrate a mic in the TV. That means you get hands-free Alexa support for launching apps, looking up info on the web, and controlling compatible smart home devices.

See the Amazon Fire TV Omni (50-inch and 55-inch) deals on Amazon.

Hisense 65-inch Class U8G Quantum Series 4K TV

Hisense

Was: $1,300

Now: $997 ($303 off)

These days, you don’t have to spend out the nose to get loads of premium features. Case in point is one of our favorite mid-range 4K TVs, which is discounted close to its all-time low. Not only does this 65-inch Hisense Class U8G 4K TV offer excellent brightness, image processing, and 4K upscaling, but it also supports the major types of HDR (Dolby Vision, HLG, Samsung HDR10+) and variable refresh rate (FreeSync) for gamers. Oh, and it sports IMAX Enhanced certification, too.

See the Hisense 65-inch Class U8G Quantum Series 4K TV on Amazon

Soundbar deals

Roku Streambar

Roku

Was: $130

Now: $80 ($50 off)

Don’t like clutter in your home theater setup? This affordable soundbar is what you’ve been looking for. It’s a top-notch, budget-friendly soundbar with superb 2.0-channel audio and AirPlay 2 support—and it also has a built-in Roku streaming player compatible with 4K HDR. At almost 40 percent off, the Streambar is an easy choice.

See the Roku Streambar on Amazon.

Yamaha SR-B20A

Yamaha

Was: $200

Now: $150 ($50 off)

A built-in subwoofer gives this budget all-in-one soundbar lots of punch, and the inclusion of virtualized DTS:Virtual X audio support makes it a great value buy. With its price slashed for Black Friday, it becomes hard to resist—especially since the SR-B20A packs features like Clear Voice mode, which enhances dialog output, and dead-simple installation. You just have to plug it into your TV’s HDMI-ARC input.

See the Yamaha SR-B20A on Amazon.

Streaming device deals

Fire TV Stick

Amazon

Was: $40

Now: $20 (50% off)

Finding a good, cheap streaming device for your TV is easy this year. For just $20, you get a TV stick loaded with all the apps you could want (plus no disputes about YouTube) and access to Alexa. Support for Amazon’s voice assistant means you just speak aloud to launch apps and search for content, as well as control compatible smart home gear. Need a higher resolution or want faster hardware? The Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max versions are on sale now too.

See the Fire TV Stick on Amazon.

Audio deals

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra

Was: $230

Now: $150 ($80 off)

This Sony WF-1000XM4 competitor brings a lot to the table, including a unique semi-open design, multi-device support, and superior active noise-cancelling. In our experience with these earbuds, we also liked their more secure fit. At a solid 35 percent off (and close to their lowest price ever), they’re an easy pick over more expensive rivals. If that’s still too rich for your blood, other popular Jabra models like the Active 75t and standard 75t are available at steep discount, too.

See the Jabra 85t on Amazon.

Beats Studio Buds and Powerbeats Pro

Beats

Was: $150/$250

Now: $100/$150 ($50/100 off)

These are impressive discounts by Apple’s Beats subsidiary—on both the newer “in-ear” Studio Buds and the older “over-the-ear” Powerbeats Pro. Both were given glowing reviews by our sister site Macworld, here and here. The Studio Buds offer great audio quality for the price, especially this new price, while the Powerbeats Pro offer Apple’s H1 chip and a very long battery life.

See these Beats headphones on Amazon.

Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit

Was: $100

Now: $60 ($40 off)

Not only does Fitbit’s entry-level tracker keeps tabs on the most important fitness stats (including sleep and heart rate), but it can display smartphone notifications, too. At full price, the Inspire 2 is already a solid buy, especially since it includes a 1-year trial subscription to Fitbit Premium—when you get a full 40 percent off, it’s almost a steal.

See the Fitbit Inspire 2 on Amazon.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit

Was: $300

Now: $200 ($100 off)

Fitbit’s top-of-the-line smartwatch is cheaper than ever right now, with a hefty $100 discount for Black Friday. This model upgrades the Versa 3’s experience by packing in more sensors for monitoring multi-path optical heart rate, taking ECG and EDA readings, and measuring skin temperature. At this price, it’s the far better deal of the two smartwatches, as it costs only $20 more than the Versa 3’s sale price.

See the Fitbit Sense on Amazon.

Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle w/ front light

Amazon

Was: $90

Now: $50 (44% off)

Amazon’s entry-level Kindle is back at an all-time low—just in time for holiday gift-giving. This model sports a front-light for easy reading in dim locations, along with 8GB of storage space for keeping thousands of books at hand. At this price, you’ll get the ad-supported version, but you can choose to eliminate those later with an additional fee.

See the Kindle on Amazon.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

Was: $140

Now: $105 ($35 off)

The standard version of the brand-new Paperwhite is now on sale too, days after the prices of its cheaper sibling and Kids variant got slashed. (Guess Black Friday proper counts for something still, after all.) You can get a respectable 25 percent off—not bad for this 5th-generation model that only launched a month ago. It’s the better buy than the previous gen Paperwhite, as it comes with faster hardware and an improved front light that can change from white to amber tone for better nighttime reading.

See the Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Amazon

Was: $160

Now: $115 ($45 off)

The Kindle Paperwhite got a revamp just a last month, but the Kids version is already on sale. In addition to the e-reader, you get a 1 year subscription of access to thousands of kid-friendly books (Amazon Kids+), a cover, and a two-year “worry-free” guarantee that covers mishaps. At $115, this device is an excellent deal, especially given that the “adult” ad-free model has the same list price, but without the kid-friendly accessories and parental controls bundled in.

See the Kindle Paperwhite Kids on Amazon.

Bluetooth trackers

Tile Mate (2020)

Tile

Was: $25

Now: $15 (40% off)

Eliminate the hunt for your keys by picking up one of Tile’s popular bluetooth trackers for an all-time low price. This entry-level model comes with a moderately loud ringer, range of 200 feet, and access to the Tile Network for when you’re too far away to locate it in app. (Anyone else with a Tile in range of yours can pick up its location and relay that back to your app.) Most importantly, this particular model has an important feature that its 2022 successor doesn’t: a replaceable CR battery.

See the Tile Mate (2020) on Amazon.

Tile Pro (2020)

Tile

Was: $35

Now: $25 (28% off)

Like its Tile Mate sibling, the 2020 version of the Tile Pro is back down to its lowest price. This upgraded model offers a wider range of 400 feet and a louder ringer, while still offering key features like access to the Tile Network when you’re too far away to locate it yourself. It also comes with a replaceable CR battery—eliminating one of the biggest issues of early Tile generations.

See the Tile Pro (2020) on Amazon.

Routers

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System (Deco S4), 3-pack

TP-Link

Was: $150

Now: $110 (26% off)

Switching to a mesh Wi-Fi setup at home is extremely affordable this Black Friday. This three-pack set covers up to 5,500 square feet and supports Wi-Fi 5 speeds up to 867Mbps over 5GHz and 300 Mbps over 2.4GHz (AC1200). Each node also comes with two Gigabit ethernet ports, allowing for wired backhaul. Given the Deco S4’s speed and features, this deal feels like a steal at this price.

See the TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-pack) on Amazon.

TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Smart Wi-Fi Router

TP-Link

Was: $80

Now: $50 (37% off)

Sometimes a traditional router is the right choice—no need to spend on a mesh system if you don’t need its level of Wi-Fi coverage. The same philosophy applies to speed. Sure, fancy Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) routers scream along, but Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) routers still have plenty of zip and cost a lot less. Take this TP-Link Archer A7 router, down to $50 for Black Friday. You get speeds up to 1,300Mbps over 5GHz and 450Mbps over 2.4GHz, which is plenty fast for streaming movies and browsing the internet. Why pay more if you don’t need to?

Need a bump up in transfer rates? Have a peek at the TP-Link Archer A8, a Wi-Fi 5 AC1900 router down to $60 right now. (Be sure to clip the $20 coupon before adding it to your cart.) Over 5GHz, you get a max of 1,300Mbps; over 2.4GHz, 600 Mbps.

See the TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Wi-Fi Router on Amazon.

TP-Link Archer AX21 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router

TP-Link

Was: $100

Now: $75 (25% off)

New technology usually costs more, but if you grab this router, you won’t pay that much for a blazing fast Wi-Fi 6 router. And it is fast. The Archer AX21 may not seem so at first glance at its raw transfer rates, which Wi-Fi 5 routers can match—however, the magic of Wi-Fi 6 is its ability to better handle home networks with many devices all accessing the internet at the same time. (AKA the situation at most homes these days.) Ensuring smooth, congestion-free internet browsing was never so affordable.

See the TP-Link Archer AX21 Smart Wi-Fi 6 Router on Amazon.

Smart home devices

Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

Ecobee

Was: $249

Now: $199 ($50 off)

At 33% off, our favorite smart thermostat becomes even more appealing. We loved the Ecobee SmartThermostat in our review, giving it a 4.5 out of 5 stars along with an Editor’s Choice Award. You get a responsive device with better sensitivity than previous versions, and it integrates with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa. Making your home’s environmental controls smarter is both easy and cheap with this sale.

See the Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control on Amazon.

Kasa Smart Mini Plug

TP-Link

Was: $23

Now: $3.50 (84% off)

Here’s a fun one: If you download the Alexa app for your phone (or have an Alexa-enabled device), you can ask for a sweet deal. Saying “Alexa, order Kasa Smart Mini Plug” gets you this popular smart plug with energy monitoring for a whopping 84% off. Don’t want to finish the transaction via voice? It goes to your cart first, so you can check out on a PC.

Get the Alexa app on iOS or Android.

Kasa Smart multi-color smart light bulb

TP-Link

Was: $20

Now: $10 ($10 off)

No hub needed for this smart bulb—Kasa Smart bulbs run on your Wi-Fi network. At 50 percent off, the KL130 can’t be ignored. When it comes to tuning its color, this bulb is extremely flexible: Not only can you can pick from rainbow hues, but white color temperature can be adjusted between warm and cool.

See the Kasa Smart KL130 color bulb at Amazon.