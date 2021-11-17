Get Microsoft Office for your whole family for under $5 per month

It’s a fantastic day to get the whole family productive. Walmart is selling a 15-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Family for $70. That’s $30 off the usual price and the deal comes out to about $0.93 per family member per month compared to the usual $1.65. Bottom line: this is a standout deal for the best productivity suite in the business.

Microsoft 365 is absolutely packed with value. It includes the usual fare like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Office, and Outlook. However, it also features Access, Publisher, OneNote, Microsoft To Do, and Teams. All of these apps can be installed up to 5 devices at a time. In other words, a five person family could have 25 installations of Office going at once. You’ll also get new updates to Office and its individual apps as they roll out.

Each family member will receive 1TB of OneDrive storage. If you store all your documents created with Office in OneDrive, they will be seamlessly available across all your devices where Office is installed.

Finally, each family member will have up to 60 Skype calling minutes per month. Microsoft 365 Family is truly a fantastic value, especially at this price.

