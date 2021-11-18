Level up your gaming rig with Razer’s early Black Friday sale

The thing about Black Friday sales is that sometimes you have to carefully filter through them to find the actual good deals. That’s the case today with Amazon’s current Black Friday Razer sale. Many of the items featured here are on sale, but there aren’t many that stand out from the pack. With that in mind here are the deals we do like in this sale.

First up is the Razer Barracuda X wireless headset for $80, which is down from $100. We haven’t reviewed this specific headset, but Razer headsets are generally good. It features Razer TriForce 40mm drivers and an adjustable microphone that can suppress background noise for better voice capture during gaming.

Next up is the always popular Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro wireless gaming mouse for $80. This mouse has been steadily dropping in price since early November, but this is an all-time low. It’s one of the most popular devices around thanks to its excellent comfort. This model, aside from being wireless, features a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB lighting, 8 programmable buttons, and up to 70 hours of battery life.

If you want something a little more intense, the DeathAdder the Razer Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse is $110. That’s down from the usual $125 to $150. The Naga features a swappable side plate with options for two, six, or 12 buttons. It also has a 20,000 DPI optical sensor and the usual Chroma RGB lighting. This is an interesting mouse with a lot of configurability for those who need it.

There’s a lot more to this sale, but we’d encourage you to check the price history on some of these items, especially on the ones we didn’t mention to see how much of a deal you’re actually getting.

[Today’s sale: Razer gear sale at Amazon.]