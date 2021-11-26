The best Black Friday 2021 mice deals: Razer, Logitech, Corsair, and more

Black Friday is here and ready to rock and roll. If you’re looking to upgrade your computing setup with a better mouse, this is the best time to find a good deal. But with so many discounts out there it’s easy to get lost and overwhelmed. No need to fret, we are here to help. Whether you’re looking for a more ergonomic mouse that takes up less real estate or a ridiculously high DPI (dots per inch) for faster reactions while you’re gaming, we’ve curated a list of awesome deals on gaming peripherals.

Razer DeathAdder Essential (Wired)

Razer

From: Amazon

Was: $49.99

Now: $19.99 ($30 off)

The Razer DeathAdder brand is a popular choice among gamers. The entry-level mouse has 6,400 DPI, five programmable buttons, mechanical switches, rubber siding, and much more. It’s a good option for gaming and day-to-day tasks. Plus, it has a lot of positive reviews on Amazon.

See the Razer DeathAdder Essential (Wired) on Amazon

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro (Wireless )

Razer

From: Gamestop

Was: $129.99

Now: $69.99 ($60 off plus free shipping)

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro is a step up from its Essentials sibling. In other words, it’s the more souped-up version. You’re looking at 20,000 DPI (plus optical sensor), seven programmable buttons, Chroma RGB lighting, and more. It’s also compatible with Mac. However, the Synapse 3 software isn’t compatible with macOS. It’s just something to be aware of.

See the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless on Gamestop

Razer Mamba Elite (Wired)

Razer

From: Amazon

Was: $89.99

Now: $39.99 ($50 off)

The Razer Mamba Elite (Wired) is a good middle-of-the-road option, as it falls squarely between the Essentials and Pro V2 models. It has 16,000 DPI (plus optical sensor), nine programmable buttons, mechanical switches, and more. It’s a great mouse for gaming, but it may be a little overkill for everyday tasks.

Currently Unavailable

See the Razer Mamba Elite (Wired) on Amazon

Razer Viper Mini (Wired)

Razer

From: Amazon

Was: $39

Now: $29 ($10 off)

Weighing just 2 ounces, the Razer Viper Mini (Wired) is super portable due to its miniscule size. If you find yourself frequently working in airports or on trains, you may want to consider the Viper Mini. It has an 8,500 DPI optical sensor, six programmable buttons, and Chrome RGB under-glow lighting.

See the Razer Viper Mini (Wired) on Amazon

Logitech G Pro X Superlight (Wireless )

Logitech

From: Best Buy

Was: $129.99

Now: $99.99 ($30 off)

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight has a lot to offer. It’s a super-sensitive mouse thanks to its 25,600 DPI. There’s also seven programmable buttons and an ambidextrous shape for those who use their right or left hand. It may not have the traditional gaming aesthetic (aka red or green accents), but it certainly performs like a top-tier gaming mouse.

Currently unavailable.

See the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless on Best Buy

Logitech G502 Lightspeed (Wireless )

Logitech

From: Best Buy

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99 ($50 off)

If you’re a looking for a mouse that screams gamer, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed will certainly fit the bill, as it looks like some kind of alien device. Looks aside, it’s an incredibly responsive mouse due to its 25,600 DPI. And, according to folks who own this mouse, it’s fairly comfortable to use—earlier versions of the G502 sat atop our list of the best gaming mice for several years running.

Currently unavailable.

See the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless on Best Buy

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Optical (Wireless)

SteelSeries

From: Best Buy

Was: $99

Now: $79.99 ($20 0ff)

I’d argue that the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Optical is one of the more unconventional-looking gaming mice out there. Not only does the honeycomb pattern really stand out, it also makes the mouse more lightweight and portable. Besides, in a sea of black mice with crimson red accents, it’s refreshing to see something new emerge. It features six programmable button and 8,500 DPI. It’s also compatible with Mac computers.

See the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Optical on Best Buy

SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum (Wireless)

SteelSeries

From: Amazon

Was: $119.99

Now: $89.32 ($30.67 off)

The SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum is a cool mouse because you can customize the weight and overall feel. The removable sides let you move the 4g weights around inside. In fact, this mouse has up to 256 weight configurations. SteelSeries also claims that you can get 10 hours of gaming time after a 15 minute charge. That’s pretty darn impressive.

See the SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum on Amazon

EVGA X17 Gaming (Wired)

Evga

From: Newegg

Was: $79.99

Now: $29.99 ($50 off)

The EVGA X17 looks more like a spaceship than a gaming mouse. That said, it seems like the kind of sturdy and robust device that will last you a while. It also has a max DPI of 16,000, 10 programmable buttons, and a customizable weight system. The sniper button is cool, too. This button brings the mouse to the lowest DPI, which allows for more precision in games.

See the EVGA X17 Gaming (Wired) on Newegg

Corsair Ironclaw RGB (Wired)

Corsair

From: Amazon

Was: $59.99

Now: $32.21 ($27.78 off)

The Corsair Ironclaw RGB is designed for gamers with larger hands, especially palm-grippers. Features include seven programmable buttons (for setting up macros and whatnot) and up to 18,000 DPI. You can also select three different DPI presets (100 to 18,000), which is great for when you want to dial back the sensitivity.

Currently Unavailable

See the Corsair Ironclaw RGB (Wired) on Amazon