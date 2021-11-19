This loaded 65-inch 4K HDR TV doubles as an ultra-fast FreeSync monitor for $999

You think your gaming PC setup is ridiculous? It might be, but have you hooked up your graphics powerhouse to a 65-inch 4K TV with HDR? Didn’t think so. Well, today is your day to skip ridiculous and go straight to insane. Vizio just dropped the prices on some of its gear for Black Friday, including the 65-inch P65Q9-J. for $1,000 on Amazon, which is down from $1300.

This TV is rigged to inject gaming deliciousness into your eyeballs. It’s packed with AMD FreeSync to keep it in sync with your graphics card up to a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It’s also rocking true HDR capability with a max brightness of 1200 nits and it supports Dolby Vision. It also has Vizio Quantum Color, active pixel tuning, 4 HDMI ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

When you’re not using it for gaming, the Vizio has Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast for easy-peasy streaming. It also features streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more. If that wasn’t enough, the Vizio also comes with a push-to-talk voice remote.

If you want to upgrade your gaming setup from ridiculous to insane, this TV will help you do just that.

[Today’s deal: Vizio P65Q9-J 65-inch 4K TV for $1,000 at Amazon.]