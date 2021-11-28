Black Friday Sale: Last chance to save on gifts that don’t require shipping

Gifting season is difficult. On top of the regular stressors in your life, you still have to find time to shop for everyone on your list. But with supply chain backups this year, you may find yourself scrambling even more. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some great gift ideas that don’t require shipping.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

Got someone on your gift list who has an unquenchable thirst for knowledge? Then get them a lifetime subscription to Babbel, the revolutionary app that makes it easier than ever to learn a new language. You can use it to learn up to 14 different languages including Spanish, French, and English, the lessons are super short, and it’s compatible with a wide range of devices.

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for $179 (reg. $499), no code required.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $179

See Deal



Sam’s Club Membership for Only $19.99 + Free Rotisserie Chicken & Cupcakes!

A membership to Sam’s Club normally costs $45. With this offer, you can get one for way less. That’s because we’ve dropped the price of their 12-month membership by over half and are bundling it with one of their rotisserie chickens as well as eight gourmet cupcakes (a $12.96 value) for free. We’ll even throw in a $10 Sam’s Club gift card for good measure (while supplies last), so you could even come out ahead.

Get a Sam’s Club Membership with Free Rotisserie Chicken and Cupcakes for $19.99 (reg. $57), no code needed.

Sam’s Club Membership for Only $19.99 + Free Rotisserie Chicken & Cupcakes! – $19.99

See Deal



Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan: Unlimited Talk/Text + 1GB LTE Data + Free SIM

Know someone who wants freedom from expensive cellular contracts? Then get them a 12-month subscription to Tello Economy Prepaid. They’ll enjoy unlimited nationwide talk and text, 1GB of LTE data per month, and they’ll even get a free SIM. And, best of all, there are no contracts. Which means they won’t have to pay any more money over the life of their subscription, nor will they have to cover any penalties if they cancel early.

Get the Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan for $51 (reg. $120) with code BFSAVE40.

Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan: Unlimited Talk/Text + 1GB LTE Data + Free SIM – $51 with code BFSAVE40

See Deal



The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle

If you’ve got someone on your list that loves technology, consider getting them this affordable e-training bundle. It includes ten courses that’ll show him or her how to code using Python, one of today’s most in-demand coding languages. They’ll get acquainted with the syntax, discover both basic and advanced functions, and find out how to use the language in a variety of real world applications.

Get The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for $9 (reg. $2,000) with code BFSAVE70.

The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle – $9 with code BFSAVE70

See Deal



AdGuard Family Plan: Lifetime Subscription & $20 Store Credit

AdGuard is an app that prevents the web’s most annoying elements from invading your browsing experience. That includes things like unwanted ads, it hides your personal information from trackers, and it even helps you to avoid phishing scams. Plus it has a unique child safety feature that lets you block them from accessing certain kinds of content, so it’s great for parents.

Get a lifetime subscription to the AdGuard Family Plan and $20 in store credit for just $17.99 (reg $129) with code BFSAVE40.

AdGuard Family Plan: Lifetime Subscription + $20 Store Credit – $17.99 with code BFSAVE40

See Deal

Prices subject to change.