Best Buy Black Friday deals unveiled: Save big on laptops, TVs, keyboards, and more

Black Friday’s almost here. Are you prepared for the inevitable whirlwind? Whether you’re ready or not, many big retailers are releasing kickass deals ahead of the shopping holiday. So, if you’re in the market for a gaming keyboard or a laptop with powerful guts, you’re in luck. Best Buy just released its Black Friday ad and there are a number of awesome deals on laptops, TVs, keyboards, and more.
Not sure where to start? Don’t sweat it. We’ve curated a list of the best deals we could find.
Laptop deals
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha $599.99 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 $999.99 ($500 off)
- Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 14-inch $599.99 ($200 off)
- HP Envy 2-in-1 15.6-inch $669.99 ($150 off)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 $1,349.99 ($400 off)
TV deals
- Sony 65-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV $1,199.99 ($300 off)
- Samsung 65-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $699.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung 75-inch Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $1,899.99 ($900 off)
- LG 65-inch Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV with Gallery Design $2,399.99 ($400 off)
- Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $749.99 ($250 off)
Computer peripherals deals
- Alienware AW510K Wired Mechanical CHERRY MX Low Profile Red Switch Gaming Keyboard $114.99 ($45 off)
- CORSAIR K65 RGB 60% Wired Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Linear Keyswitches Gaming Keyboard $89.99 ($20 off)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse $99.99 ($30 off)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse $79.99 ($20 off)
