Final Hours: Save up to 70% on these items during our Black Friday Sale

What do you get the person who already has everything? Gifting season is hard enough without inspiration. Fortunately, we’ve taken the time to find some of the coolest gifts of the season that we know that person who has everything won’t have. Check them out.

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test

Discover your pooch’s exact breed mix, learn unique personality traits, and even come to understand common health concerns with this DNA kit designed especially for canines. Just swab the inside of your pet’s mouth, send the sample away, and you’ll receive a wealth of information that could help you keep your faithful friend in good health for the long haul.

Get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for $47.99 (reg. $79) with code BFSAVE20.

Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle

The Toybox is a small, kid friendly 3D printer that includes a massive catalog of toys. Your child simply selects what they want to print and that’s it. It’s completely safe, requires no parental supervision, and you don’t need to use any sharp tools to remove items. And, once they get the hang of it, they can use the companion app to design and print their own creations.

Get the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for $319.97 (reg. $469), no code required.

HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker

Enjoy your soundtrack from virtually anywhere with this Kickstarter funded bone-conduction speaker. Just place it on any hollow surface and the sound it creates will be emitted in all directions. Plus, if you purchase two, then they’ll work in combination to give a true stereo experience.

Get the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker for $21.56 (reg. $44) with code BFSAVE20.

Knowable Audio Learning Platform: Lifetime Subscription

Gain new skills in your spare time with the Knowable Audio Learning Platform. With a lifetime subscription, you’ll get access to easily digestible ten minute lessons that pack a ton of useful information. It’s mobile friendly, it offers lessons in a wide range of topics, and it comes highly rated by critics and users alike.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Knowable Audio Learning Platform for $53.99 (reg. $600) with code BFSAVE40.

The 2022 All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle

Wish you knew ASL? Then this is exactly what you need to get started. It’s a 100% web-accessible training program that introduces students to the basics — like their ABC’s, 123’s, and finger spelling — and gradually moves them into building sentences and signing conversationally. It’s beginner friendly, there are no class schedules to stick to, and since you’ll enjoy lifetime access you can keep going back to it to keep your skills fresh.

Get The 2022 All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle for $10.50 (reg. $3,200) with code BFSAVE70.

Prices subject to change.