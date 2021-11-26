Black Friday: Find the perfect gift for the techie on your list and save up to 70%

We know that techies are pretty particular about the products they use, so it’s not always easy to shop for them when the holidays come around. That’s why we’re providing this handy guide. It offers five examples of gifts that any techie would love to receive, but since they’re discounted by up to 70 percent they won’t put as big of a dent in your wallet.

Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Sticky Password Premium provides strong and unique passwords for everything that you need to keep secure. A lifetime subscription lets you protect an unlimited number of accounts, it remembers form data, and it works across all of your devices. And it’s received great reviews, so this is a rare opportunity to get a truly incredible value.

Get a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium for $17.99 (reg. $199) with code BFSAVE40.

Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime Subscription – $17.99 with code BFSAVE40

See Deal

The Lifetime Password Manager and Privacy Subscription Bundle

The previous offer doesn’t include enough protection? Then this package may be a better fit. It features lifetime subscriptions to both Sticky Password Premium and VPN Unlimited, for total security. Combined, they’ll protect you against hackers, keep your accounts secure, and render virtually any network — even public Wi-Fi — completely safe.

Get The Lifetime Password Manager and Privacy Subscription Bundle for $17.99 (reg. $398) with code BFSAVE40.

The Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle – $17.99 with code BFSAVE40

See Deal



The Lifetime Backup and Security Subscription Bundle

Ransomware is a huge problem. Want protection from it? Then this bundle is a must buy. It includes lifetime subscriptions to Degoo Premium’s 10TB Backup Plan and VPN Unlimited, which protects up to five devices simultaneously. Together, they’ll grant you the protection you’ll need to browse the web in complete anonymity and to keep your files safe on the cloud, away from the dangers of ransomware.

Get The Lifetime Password and Security Subscription Bundle for $53.99 (reg. $3,799) with code BFSAVE40.

The Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle – $53.99 with code BFSAVE40

See Deal



The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle

This package features four iCollege courses that prepare students to earn coveted CompTIA certifications — Including their Security+, CASP+, CySA+, and PenTest+ credentials. They’ll learn how to test networks and systems for weaknesses, be able to address concerns, and mitigate threats before they turn into problems. And it makes a great gift for any techie, especially the ones that want to advance their careers (which is all of them).

Get The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle for $9 (reg. $1,180) with code BFSAVE70.

The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle – $9 with code BFSAVE70

See Deal



TREBLAB FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker and TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Earbuds Bundle

Sometimes you need a set of earbuds. And sometimes a Bluetooth speaker is more appropriate. And that’s why it makes so much sense to take advantage of this offer, since it includes both TREBLAB’s popular FX100 rugged speaker and a set of their X5 wireless earbuds all in one package. It gives you the ability to enjoy your soundtrack in any situation and, since it’s discounted by so much, your wallet won’t feel nearly as light.

Get the TREBLAB FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker and TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Earbuds Bundle for $79.19 (reg. $147) with code BFSAVE20.

TREBLAB FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker & TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Earbuds Bundle – $79.19 with code BFSAVE20

See Deal

Prices subject to change.