Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster: Get 6 months of top-rated cellular service for just $49

Cellular contracts can be expensive. There is a way, however, to keep your bills under control, rid yourself of limiting contracts, and still enjoy the same level of service. All you need to do is switch to Tello Value Prepaid, which is on sale for a very limited time during our pre-Black Friday Sale.

The Tello Value Prepaid six-month plan offers the same kind of services you’d get from the bigger telecoms, just at a price that’s far easier to swallow. You’ll receive unlimited nationwide talk and text, access to 2GB of 4G LTE data per month, and the ability to bring your own compatible phone. And if you happen to run out of data during a particular month, you’ll get unlimited 2G data until the next month kicks in.

Even better, there are no contracts to sign. You pay for the entire six months upfront, so there’s no chance your costs will go up. And, if you decide you want to cancel early, there are no penalties or disconnection fees either. It’s the complete cellular freedom we’ve always wanted, finally delivered by a company that understands. And right now is a great time to get it since we’ve dropped the price to just $49 — or just over $8 per month — no coupon code required.

Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan: Unlimited Talk/Text + 2GB LTE Data – $49

See Deal

Prices subject to change.