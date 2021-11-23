LastPass Black Friday sale: Save 25% on our favorite password manager

A random, strong password is a key way of protecting your accounts—but keeping track of them can be a hassle. The best way to balance online security with convenience is a password manager, and signing up for one doesn’t need to be expensive. Especially since right now, LastPass is offering 25 percent off its paid plans for Black Friday.

Our favorite password service is already affordable at regular price, but these savings make upgrading from LastPass’s free version even more appealing. New subscribers get LastPass Premium for individuals for $27 per year (normally $36), while the Families plan costs just $36 per year (instead of $48). The Families plan is particularly cost effective, since it comes with six seats—or just $6 per person. And everyone gets access to Premium’s robust set of features.

Unlike with the free version (which got notably downgraded back In March), you can use LastPass Premium and Families accounts on multiple devices, with unlimited sync between them. You also get password sharing, advanced two-factor authentication methods (like YubiKeys), emergency access for trusted contacts, up to 1GB of file storage, and monitoring of data breaches and the dark web for any compromised passwords. With how common data breeches are nowadays, the last feature is particularly handy.

This sale on LastPass’s paid plans even applies to its Business plans, if you need enterprise-focused features like single sign-on. The deal runs through November 30, so be sure to hop on this in between your other Black Friday purchases—you won’t have forever to think on it.