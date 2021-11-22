Save 15% on our favorite SSD for most people

Our favorite SSD is on sale at its best price yet. Amazon is selling the 1TB Gold S31 2.5-inch SSD for $80.74, which is down from $95. In order to get this deal, you need to click the 15 percent off coupon underneath the price on the product page.

The Gold S31 is the best option for most people because it’s one of the fastest SATA SSDs we’ve ever tested. It also sells at a phenomenal price. In fact, we liked it so much that we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review.

SK Hynix claims this drive supports up to 560 megabytes per second sequential read speeds and up to 525MB/s sequential write. Our tests found similar results, though the sequential writes were a little slower at 511MB/s. Our tests used the CrystalDiskMark’s single thread test with a queue depth of 32.

The Gold S31 performed very well in the large file transfer test, too. “The Gold S31 proved the fastest drive we’ve ever tested for sustained read and write operations,” we said.

This SSD also comes with a five-year warranty and is expected to last for up to 600 terabytes written.

[Today’s deal: 1TB SK Hynix Gold S31 for $80.74 on Amazon.]