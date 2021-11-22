Learn to build awesome websites for just $12

Do you want to build websites? Do you want to build them with Python on the backend? If so, we’ve got the course for you. One of our top picks in our roundup of the best online Python courses has a phenomenal deal going on right now. Udemy’s “Python and Django Full Stack Web Developer Bootcamp” is just $12. That’s $188 off of the official price and a fantastic opportunity to learn HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, jQuery Python, Django, and SQLite. The deal lasts through Thursday.

The topic coverage in this course is extensive and has everything you’d need to know to build awesome websites. The best part is that it’s powered by a solid backend. Python is not only advantageous for building websites with Django, but it’s one of the default languages for data science and data analysis. You can also use it to build all kinds of helpful command line programs, too.

HTML and CSS are obviously the key to building any website. Bootstrap makes it easier to create a responsive site and with JavaScript and jQuery are good for adding functionality.

This Udemy course offers over 100 video lectures. If you want to skip a section you don’t need, you can do just that. Once you’ve got the fundamentals down, the course has you building clones of popular websites. It sounds like an interesting course and for just $12, what have you got to lose?

