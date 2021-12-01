Find gifts that music lovers will adore and save up to 40% on Cyber Monday

Got started on your holiday shopping yet? If not, you better get cracking. Here are five items that any audiophile or music lover would want to receive. And since each one is discounted between 20 and 40 percent for Cyber Monday, they won’t put nearly as big of a dent in your wallet.

Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

Vinyl is back in a big way. If you’re looking for a turntable that offers great performance but maintains a relatively bargain basement price point, then you’ll want to check out this one. The ALT-500 features a 3-speed belt drive and Bluetooth connectivity so you can stream music directly to a wireless speaker. Don’t have one? That’s okay, it has stereo speakers built right into it too so you don’t even need anything else.

Get the Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable for $59.96 (reg. $150) with code CMSAVE20.

Jamstik Guitar Trainer

The Jamstik is a digital guitar trainer that’s revolutionizing the way people learn to play. It features a tactile D-pad and spring loaded strings for a realistic feel, a companion app which offers a wide range of lessons, and it’s only 18 inches so you can take it practically anywhere.

Get the Jamstik Guitar Trainer for $159.20 (reg. $229) with code CMSAVE20.

EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover: Lifetime Subscription

There are times where you might want to remove the lyrics of a song, particularly if you are a DJ or are running a karaoke event. But doing so manually is time consuming, which is why EasySplitter Pro is so popular. You just install it onto your iOS or Android device and the app automatically breaks a song down into four STEM’s, so you can playback only the ones you want.

Get a lifetime subscription to EasySplitter Pro for $23.99 (reg. $599) with code CMSAVE40.

Ninja Dragon Z10 Color Changing Bluetooth Headphones

Got an audiophile on your gift list that’s hard to shop for? Then you can’t go wrong by choosing these color changing Bluetooth headphones. They perform really well, feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and can play music for up to 10 hours straight on a single charge. And they look really cool too, with an LED breathing light that automatically changes between seven different colors.

Get these Ninja Dragon Z10 headphones for $35.99 (reg. $69) with code CMSAVE20.

TREBLAB FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker and TREBLAB HD7 Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker Bundle

If you like music, then this bundle is a must buy. It features two popular Bluetooth speakers — the TREBLAB FX100, which is a rugged option ideal for extreme outdoor adventures; and the TREBLAB HD7, a compact model that’s waterproof, so it’s perfect for use around the pool or at the beach. Combined, you’ve got a speaker for every situation. And at a price that’s really hard to beat.

Get the TREBLAB FX100 and HD7 Bluetooth Speaker Bundle for $79.19 (reg. $147) with code CMSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.