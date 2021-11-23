Home / Laptops
Get the Microsoft Surface Go 2 for $400

The Microsoft Store is selling the 128GB Surface Go 2 with a Pentium processor for $150 off.
Microsoft is offering deep discounts on its Surface Go 2 for Black Friday. The configuration with the Intel Pentium 4425Y, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal SSD storage is on sale for $400. That’s $150 off the MSRP, which is the same asking price as the base model unit.

When we reviewed the Microsoft Go 2, we liked the solid productivity performance, the high-resolution display, and the webcam. Our biggest objection was the price, but that’s less of a concern today. If you want to use this tablet in laptop mode, you’ll need to pick-up the Surface Go Type Cover.

If you’re looking for more oomph, you should check out the mid-tier configuration. This version has a Core m3 with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for $480. There’s also an LTE model with the Core m3 for $580, which is down from $730.

There’s a configuration with a Pentium 4425Y, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC for $300, but we wouldn’t recommend it. As this device uses eMMC storage and not a standard SSD, we’d expect to see less than ideal performance from the device.

There’s no better time than now to score Microsoft’s more popular devices at excellent prices.

[Today’s deal: 128GB Microsoft Surface Go 2 for $400 at the Microsoft Store.]

