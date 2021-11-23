Best Black Friday Fitbit deals: Save big on popular fitness trackers and smartwatches

Just as in past years, Fitbit has slashed the prices of its fitness trackers and smartwatches for Black Friday. Good timing too, given the gluttony of year-end holidays.

Right now you can grab the company’s most popular models at sizable discounts—as much as 40 percent off. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on this year’s new crop of trackers or one of Fitbit’s pricey smartwatches, now’s the time to do it.

But be aware that not all Fitbit deals are good, particularly on older models like the Inspire HR or Charge 4. You’ll still see them available as “deals” on some retail sites, but in most cases, you can get their newer, more feature-rich successors for only a little bit more money.

To make it fast and easy to know which deals are best, we’ve curated them here for you—including the exception to the “buy newer models” guideline. Scroll on to see which discounts are worth jumping on.

Fitbit

Fitbit Ace 3

Was: $80

Now: $50 ($30 off)

Fitbit’s Ace 3—a paired-down version of the Inspire 2 designed for kids—has a wallet-friendly price tag just in time for the holidays. You can pick up this kid-proofed tracker for a cool 37 percent off, and that discount extends to the cute special-edition Minions version, too.

See the Fitbit Ace 3 on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Fitbit.

Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit

Was: $100

Now: $60 ($40 off)

Fitbit’s entry-level tracker packs in quite a few features—if you don’t need a sleek profile, a color screen, or more detailed health and wellness tracking, the Inspire 2 will monitor most fitness stats with aplomb, as well as your sleep habits. It also can show notifications from your smartphone. At a whopping 40 percent off (10 percent more savings than most sale periods), this model is an easy choice for anyone getting started with fitness tracking, especially since it includes a 1-year trial of Fitbit Premium.

See the Fitbit Inspire 2 on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Fitbit.

Product photo of Fitbit Koshi 3QTR view, in Rosewood. Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 4

Was: $130

Now: $70 ($60 off)

Most retailers have the Charge 4 for $120, and at that price, the newer Charge 5 is generally more worth your cash. It adds a few more health sensors to its hardware, like those for measuring oxygen saturation and taking a ECG reading. But Walmart’s discount of nearly 50 percent off makes the Charge 4 a contender. If you can do without the new sensors and color screen, you still get on-board GPS and Fitbit Pay support—plus a side button for controls, which for some folks makes for easier navigating than the Charge 5’s touchscreen-only interface.

See the Fitbit Charge 4 at Walmart.

Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit

Was: $150

Now: $100

Interested in the Inspire 2 but bummed out by its lack of pizzaz? Have a look at the Fitbit Luxe, which sports a sleek profile, color screen, and stainless steel housing, and can be worn with far more posh bands. It also expands on the Inspire 2’s health and wellness tracking with the inclusion of an oxygen saturation sensor. You won’t find many alternatives that perform as well or look as fashionable, much less at this price (which includes a six-month trial to Fitbit Premium).

See the Fitbit Luxe on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Fitbit.

Charge 5

Fitbit

Was: $180

Now: $130 ($50 off)

Launched just two months ago, the Charge 5 is the newest addition to Fitbit’s tracker lineup. So unsurprisingly, its Black Friday discount doesn’t go as deep as for the other trackers. Still, a discount of over 25 percent makes it worthwhile, given upgrades like a color screen and the addition of more wellness sensors for oxygen saturation, ECG, and EDA monitoring.

Prefer a bigger screen and don’t need on-board GPS? You can instead go with the Fitbit Versa 2 and its bigger screen. It’s an older smartwatch, but at $120 (or $60 off), you still get quite a lot for the money.

See the Charge 5 on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Fitbit.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit

Was: $300

Now: $200 ($100 off)

Fitbit’s top-of-the-line smartwatch takes what you get in the Versa 3 and packs in even more sensors—but for Black Friday, it costs just $20 more, making it the standout choice between the two. That price difference nets an upgrade in wellness monitoring, with additional sensors for multi-path optical heart rate, taking ECG and EDA readings when paired with a compatible app, and skin temperature. The two smartwatches are practically identical otherwise, with the same body and even same style of band connector. Saving that double sawbuck would be pennywise and pound-foolish.

See the Fitbit Sense on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Fitbit.

Which retailers have Fitbit deals?

Nearly all major retailers have Fitbit deals right now, as does Fitbit’s own website—so where to shop largely depends on what’s most convenient for you. If you’re the type of shopper to keep tabs on rewards points and “cash” from retailers, you may want to check out Kohl’s first.