Best Black Friday Chromebook deals 2021: Where to find the best sales

Whether you’re buying a Chromebook for school or as an expensive device for the family to use, Black Friday can be a great time to shop for Chromebook deals. We’ll tell you what Chromebooks to buy, where to find them, and, of course, the best Chromebook deals currently being offered by major retailers.

Yes, Black Friday Chromebook deals are already available now! If you’d like some advice on what Chromebook to buy (do I really need an Intel chip, or can I buy a Chromebook with an Arm chip instead?), you’ll find buying tips and links to popular retailers below our list of Chromebook sales. There are a ton of deals on right now, but our buying guide below points out a number of the gotchas that you might not be aware of.

Best Black Friday Chromebook deals

Samsung Chromebook 4 15.6-inch

From: Best Buy

Was: $299

Now: $199 ($100 off)

A substantial price cut on what should be a fairly comfortable Chromebook to use. We like the rather vast 15.6-inch display, and Samsung’s displays are usually very good. This Chromebook offers 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage—a bit more than normal where SSDs are concerned. A pair of USB-C and USB-A ports round out the I/O capabilities. We’re a little less enthused about the N4000 Celeron, a chip made in 2017, which could be a little laggy if you’re accustomed to having lots of tabs open at once. But the price is right, and support should last through June 2026.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

From: Amazon

Was: $499.99

Now: $277.37 ($222.62 off)

This Chromebook has some attractive features, including a 12-megapixel rear (world-facing) camera that kids could use to take photos. With a 12.2-inch (1080p) display, though, it might be a bit small for some users, and at three pounds it might be a bit heavy to lug around. It folds back to create a tablet mode, however, which is great for Android games. And it includes a stylus. This is an all-time low price, so if you can live with its mix of pros and cons this deal is worth looking into. Support lasts through June 2024.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet

Lenovo

From: Walmart.com

Was: $299.99

Now: $229.99 ($70 off)

If you like the concept of a Chrome OS tablet but think that the Chromebook Plus V2 price is too high, consider the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, which we looked at last year. You can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet for $229.99 at Walmart.com, $70 off the $299.99 MSRP. This tablet ships with 4GB of memory and 64GB of integrated storage.

Support runs through June 2029, which could be the longest support lifespan of this holiday’s deals.

HP Chromebook x2 (11-da0013dx)

From: Best Buy

Was: $599

Now: $399.99 ($200 off)

It’s discount season for Chrome OS tablets! If you’ve been looking for a Arm-powered, Chrome OS version of the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup, the HP Chromebook X2 Chrome OS tablet is on sale. It has a small (11-inch) but high-resolution (1440p) display, and ships with a detachable keyboard and pen. While we haven’t personally tested this tablet, we have tried out the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor that powers it, and it met our expectations. It has 8GB of memory and 64GB of SSD storage, Bang & Olufsen speakers, and an unusually robust 5Mpixel webcam. Support runs through June 2024, though.

HP 11a-na0010nr Chromebook

From: Newegg

Was: $259.99

Now: $129.99 ($130 off)

We typically advise against buying an 11-inch Chromebook with a 768p display. However, there are going to be those families who just want a solid deal. This is that deal.

Inside is a MediaTek MT8183 Arm processor, which is actually a decent 8-core chip, and made in 2019. Yes, it has 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC onboard storage, putting it on the lower end of the specs. But it has both a USB-C and a USB-A port (no HDMI port!). The support lifespan, surprisingly, appears to be terrific: until June 2028. This is as about as basic as it gets, but it might just get the job done for those without a lot of extra cash. HP itself appears to be selling the 11a-na0010nr for $149.99.

Black Friday Chromebook buying tips

If you’re confused about whether or not to buy a Chromebook or a laptop, we’d suggest starting with our guide to Chromebooks versus laptops, where we explain how each platform works, which is better for work and play, advice on which laptops and Chromebooks to buy, and so on. Simply put, buy a Chromebook with an appropriately sized display, a sufficiently powerful processor (a Celeron or above), and one that’s not too old. That’s a gotcha: Chromebooks have a scheduled lifespan! After a certain period of time, they won’t receive patches and other updates, and many discounted Chromebooks may not be supported for that long.

How can you tell? You can check this for yourself at Google’s Auto Update Expiration (AUE) page to find out how long specific Chromebooks will receive updates. As a rule of thumb, add six years to the release date of the Chromebook. To be absolutely sure, however, check the Chromebook’s Settings menu. And don’t trust the retailer! Best Buy advertised a Galaxy Chromebook 2 13.3-inch as a Black Friday deal. According to the AUE page, support expired in 2019.

We recommend a 1080p display, at a size of (probably 13 inches or above). Kids may be just fine with an 11-inch Chromebook, but we prefer a 1080p display for adults’ and even children’s eyes. Eye fatigue is real!

There’s really a vast range of Chromebook configurations, with everything from no-name Arm processors to powerful Chromebooks with the latest Core chips. Chrome OS demands far less of the processor than Windows, primarily because Chromebooks are still machines for web browsing, first and foremost. A Chromebook with a Core i3, Pentium Gold, or even a Celeron will probably be just fine for what you ask of it: web browsing, web-based schoolwork, and streaming Netflix and YouTube. Be a little wary, though: Chromebook makers will try to slip five-year-old Celeron processors inside of them. That’s okay, though not ideal.

A Chromebook with an Arm chip inside of it will probably be OK, too; though chips from vendors like Mediatek and other Arm vendors aren’t as well known. If you’re concerned, we recommend simply buying a Chromebook with the more popular Celeron chips inside them, but also research the chip.

At press time, we found a Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-inch on sale for $159.95 on Amazon, normally $319.99. That’s a great price, but the Mediatek MT8173C processor inside of it was released in 2015. We’d only buy that Chromebook if you were happy trying it out and then returning it if it didn’t meet your expectations. (For more, read our specific article on what Chromebook processor we recommend.)

A quick word on streaming video: YouTube offers an interesting feature called “Stats for nerds,” which is actually a really simple way of gauging how well your Chromebook runs when streaming video—which is probably going to be one of the most CPU-intensive tasks you’ll ask your inexpensive Chromebook to do. Simply start playing any video, right-click the video window, and select the “Stats for nerds” option. Then find the frame counter. Choppy or stuttering video occurs when your processor/GPU can’t keep up. Some stuttering is normal and undetectable, and dropping about a frame per second (as this example shows) won’t be noticeable. But if you think to yourself, hmm, this looks bad—and want some numbers to back it up with, this tool can help.

Don’t feel obligated to use this Stats for Nerds tool that YouTube provides, but it’s there if you want it. Mark Hachman / IDG

Don’t worry too much about memory. You’ll find Chromebooks with 4GB of memory on average, and that’s going to be just fine for a few browser tabs.

Local storage is another area where Chromebook makers will cut corners, and this is acceptable, too. Google, naturally, encourages you to store documents in the cloud. Photos can be stored in the cloud, locally on the hard drive/SSD, on an SD card slot (if one is included), or on an external hard drive. Chromebooks with as low as 32GB of eMMC storage are common. Everything will be a bit poky as a result, but probably not too much.

Webcams have been an afterthought for many years, and this is really a matter of personal preferences. Your child’s teacher may not care how well their students look if they’re being taught remotely, but Zoom and Google Meet meetings are still an important part of working life. Look for at least a 720p webcam if this matters to you.

Where can you find Black Friday Chromebook deals?

While Google itself maintains a well-organized Chromebook store, it doesn’t highlight any deals or discounts. You’ll need to dig through retailer sites for those. Many retailers mix Chromebook deals in with their laptop deals, as we’ve also do in our list of the best laptop deals for Black Friday. In the list below, we’ve linked directly to Chromebook deals where we could.