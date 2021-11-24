Get a solid pair of Jabra earbuds for just $80

If you or someone in your life plans on some serious workouts in the New Year, now is the perfect time to buy a pair of earbuds for blasting tunes while getting in shape. Right now Amazon is selling the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds for just $80, which is an all-time low.

We haven’t reviewed the 75t, but we love the Elite 65t (aka their predecessors). The 75t feature active noise canceling and a transparency mode called HearThrough, which for brings in environmental sounds for greater awareness. It has four built-in microphones for solid call quality and Jabra says you can expect up to 5.5 hours on a single charge using ANC and up to 24 hours with the included charging case.

If the Elite 75t aren’t interesting to you, the Elite Active 75t are available for $100, which is an extra $20. These earbuds have a higher tolerance for water, making them ideal for more intense workout as well as heavy rain. They’re rated at IP57 while the plain Elite builds are IP55.

In addition to those two models, Jabra has a few more tidbits available as part of its Black Friday sale, including the Elite 85h over-the-ear headphones for $150. That’s down from $178 and the Elite 45h are on sale for $60 instead of $100.