Best Black Friday PC storage deals: Grab high capacities and fast drives at affordable prices

With PC building at all but a standstill these days, upgrades are the way to breathe fresh life into your current system—like replacing or expanding on your existing storage.

This year’s Black Friday sales make it very affordable to do so. Right now, some of our favorite storage drives are at all-time low prices (or very near it). You can finally ditch your HDD boot drive in favor of moving to a speedy SSD or adding whole terabytes to your available pool. Or heck, both.

Everyone should be able to find something worthwhile here. External storage drives with huge capacity, NAS drives, SATA SSDs, NVMe PCIe 3.0 and PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs—you’ll find a little of everything.

External drives

14TB WD easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive

WD

Was: $420

Now: $200 ($220 off)

Best Buy has discounted other easystore desktop drives, but the 8TB and 12TB varieties are actually higher in price than in previous sales. The real deal is the 14TB capacity, which is at an all-time low price. Given the size of today’s video projects and game files, going for this much space isn’t as overkill as some may think, either. Pair this with a laptop and you should be set for a while.

See the 14TB WD easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive at Best Buy

5TB WD easystore External Portable Hard Drive

WD

Was: $180

Now: $90 ($90 off)

Today’s portable drives have fairly high capacities while still retaining their ability to be taken on the go. If the 14TB desktop drive deal is a little too much space for your needs (or too rich for your wallet), this 5TB drive is a good alternative. You’ll pay the same price as the previous all-time low—a rarity among the current Black Friday “bargains.”

See the 5TB WD easystore External Portable Hard Drive at Best Buy

1TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD

Samsung

Was: $170

Now: $110 ($60 off)

External drives don’t have to be slow. Case in point is this zippy USB 3.2 portable SSD drive, which has hit its lowest price yet. You’ll get faster transfer rates without having to spend an exorbitant amount for that speed. We’ve liked this drive in previous incarnations, and its upscale variant with a fingerprint reader has a spot among our favorite external drives.

See the 1TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD on Amazon

Internal drives (SATA)

1TB Crucial MX500 SATA 2.5-inch Internal SSD

Crucial

Was: $100

Now: $85 ($15 off)

At a few more dollars more than its all-time low price, this reliable and affordable drive becomes even more appealing. Everyone still on a slow HDD boot drive can step up without sacrificing on space—and those stuck on a smaller-capacity SSD can finally get more room for downloads and files. If your system supports it, spending a little more on an NVMe Gen 3 drive can net you even faster speeds (see below for options), but you can’t go wrong with the MX500.

See the 1TB Crucial MX500 on Amazon.

1TB SK Hynix Gold S31 SATA 2.5-inch Internal SSD

SK Hynix

Was: $135

Now: $81 ($54 off)

(Clip coupon before adding to cart)

Our favorite SSD for most people has dropped to its lowest price ever for Black Friday, and it’s not just the 1TB capacity. You can also snag the 500GB model at an all-time low, too. These drives feel like a steal with these discounts—the S31 is one of the fastest SSDs we’ve tested, with performance that comes within spitting distance of the best-in-class Samsung 870 Evo.

See the SK Hynix Gold S31 on Amazon.

4TB WD Red Plus NAS 5400 RPM 3.5″ Internal Hard Drive

WD

Was: $120

Now: $77 ($43 off)

(Use code BFFRDY39 at checkout)

Building out network-attached storage? You’re in luck, as you can get drives for your enclosure dirt cheap. We haven’t seen this WD Red Plus model this cheap before. (And for anyone who’s done their research—this is the CMR version, so you’re good to go.) You’re limited to a maximum purchase of just two drives per account, but for many home users, that’ll be plenty of space.

See the 4TB WD Red Plus on Newegg.

Internal drives (NVMe)

Crucial

1TB Crucial P5 NVMe SSD

Was: $120

Now: $90 ($30 off)

This affordable PCIe 3.0 (aka Gen 3) drive offers great bang for the buck, and our test results clearly show why: It posts sequential read/write speeds that come very close to its rating of 3,400MB/s. Combine that with a five-year warranty, and snapping it up at its lowest price ever is a no brainer.

See the 1TB Crucial P5 on Amazon.

1TB Samsung 980 NVMe SSD

Samsung

Was: $140

Now: $100 ($40 off)

Most people will be best off with the Crucial P5 deal (see above), but if for whatever reason you’re seeking an alternative, you can snag this affordable version of Samsung’s blistering 980 line instead. Its sequential write speeds aren’t as fast as the P5, but file transfers will still zip along quick enough.

See the 1TB Samsung 980 SSD on Amazon.

1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe Gen 4 SSD

Sabrent

Was: $160

Now: $130 ($30 off)

(Clip coupon before adding to cart)

Feel a need for speed? Moving up to a PCIe 4.0 drive can dramatically boost your transfer rates compared to a PCIe 3.0 variant for not much more cash. This Sabrent Rocket drive is an affordable version of the fastest drives in the world, with a rating of up to 5,000MB/s read and 4,400MB/s write, and during Black Friday, you can pick it up for cheap.

See the 1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe Gen 4 SSD on Amazon.

1TB WD Black SN850 NVMe Gen 4 SSD

WD

Was: $230

Now: $150 ($80 off)

For no-compromises SSD speed, this top-notch PCIe 4.0 drive is one of your best bets. When going toe-to-toe with the venerable Samsung 980 Pro, it largely holds its own. At this steeply discounted price, you can’t do much better—especially if you often transfer huge files to your PC.

See the 1TB WD Black SN850 NVMe Gen 4 SSD at Best Buy.

Which retailers have Black Friday storage deals?

Nearly every major store has sales on storage drives—if one of the deals here isn’t as convenient to get, you can check to see if your favorite store has what you’re looking for.