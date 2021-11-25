Pick up this RTX 3070 Alienware laptop at a staggering $530 off

Finding a decent graphics card for your desktop PC may be nigh-impossible, but gaming laptops have never been hotter. (Literally—they need some serious active cooling systems.) Take this Alienware M15, for example: Packed inside are a Core i7 processor, an RTX 3070 GPU, and a bunch of other great features. And right now, Dell’s online shop has slashed its price, taking an eye-popping $530 off the normal price.

There’s a lot to like about this machine: 512GB of speedy M.2 SSD storage, 16GB of memory for generous multitasking, and a 144Hz G-sync panel to make that 15.6-inch screen and that graphics card shine. The only real downsides are that said screen is a 1080p, non-touch panel, and that Core i7 is a little older than some other laptops: a 10th-gen model from 2020. But those sacrifices are more than worth it for such a deep discount. A laptop that retails for $2,129 is now just $1,600, and it should be able to run the latest games for years to come.

Dell

The fourth revision of the Alienware M15 comes with an impressive array of ports: triple USB-A, fold-out Ethernet, headphone jack, and MicroSD card on the side, and HDMI, mini-DisplayPort and USB-C on the back. That Type-C port can handle power input if you have enough juice, but the laptop also includes a standard barrel power port. And if that RTX 3070 ever becomes not beefy enough for you, you can add on an external graphics card via the proprietary Alienware Graphics Amplifier port.

Dell says that this deal is limited in terms of availability, and with those specs it isn’t likely to last long. Get an order in quickly if you’ve made a decision.

[Today’s deal: Alienware M15 with RTX 3070 for $1,600 at Dell.com.]