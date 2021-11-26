Save $500 on Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro, one of the best thin laptops we’ve tested

If you’re looking for a laptop that’s both portable and powerful, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 tics all the right boxes. With its 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of memory, it has plenty of oomph, and the audiovisual experience on this ultraportable stunner is second to none. It’s currently on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy. That’s $500 off of the original price.

When we reviewed this Samsung back in May, we gave it four out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice award, saying that it “ranks among the best thin-and-light convertible notebooks we’ve ever reviewed.” The design is svelte and lightweight, and it boasts an impressive 16 hours of battery life. The 1080p OLED display is also vibrant and perfect for watching Netflix on. In addition to the powerful internals and compact form factor, the Galaxy Book Pro is also quite versatile in terms of how it can be used. That means you can swing the screen around and use it like a tablet or you can prop it up like a tent for watching movies. The lack of a discrete GPU means it isn’t meant for modern triple-A gaming, though the Xe graphics integrated into the Intel CPU can certainly be used for lighter weight or older games.

“The Galaxy Book Pro 360 truly shines as a multimedia machine, with battery life that’s an unexpected delight,” we concluded, and there’s no better time than now to pick it up. For even more discounts, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals.