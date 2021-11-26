Apple’s luxurious AirPods get massive price cuts for Black Friday

Apple’s AirPods are the gold standard when it comes to true wireless earbuds, but you pay up for the privilege of using them. Not today. Amazon is selling all manners of AirPods at deep, deep discounts for Black Friday. You can often find AirPod sales, but these are some of the lowest prices we’ve ever witnessed for Apple’s earbuds. Don’t expect to see them fall by much more between now and Christmas.

These deals have been fluctuating in and out of availability, so if they’re not available now, be sure to check back later.

The biggest discounts come on the priciest models, but even the brand-new third-generation AirPods are on substantial sale mere months after hitting the streets. Which AirPods are right for you? Check out Macworld’s reviews of the AirPods (3rd-gen), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max for exhaustive impressions of each set. If you’re deeply invested in audio quality, however, give those AirPods Pro a long, hard look. Macworld said that “Apple’s high-end headphones look, sound, and feel great, but the price isn’t right.” That’s definitely not true when you’re spending $80 less for them.

For even more juicy sales, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday tech deals.