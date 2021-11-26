Home / Windows
Grab an Amazon Kindle e-reader for 44% off

This Kindle is a great way to tackle your reading backlog without spending a ton of money.
Alaina Yee
By Alaina Yee
Senior Editor, PCWorld
Bookworms, clear your schedules. Just in time for the winter holidays, Amazon’s entry-level Kindle is back at an all-time low. Right now, you can get the Amazon Kindle for $50, or 44 percent off the normal price.

This model’s standout feature is a front light that makes reading in the dark easy—no longer do you have to buy a more expensive Kindle to enjoy books at night. It also comes equipped with 8GB of storage space for storing thousands of books, plus a 3-month trial of Amazon Unlimited. At this price, you’ll get the ad-supported version, but you can choose to eliminate those later with an additional fee.

Want more luxe features, like a higher resolution display, a larger screen, and warmer tone front light for more comfortable nighttime reading? The standard edition of brand-new Kindle Paperwhite is on sale too, and includes a 4-month trial of Amazon Kindle Unlimited. Given that this 5th-generation model just launched a month ago, its 25-percent discount is pretty sweet.

You can also grab a Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle on high discount now, too. For $115, you get the Paperwhite, a kid-friendly cover, a one-year subscription to Amazon’s curated book catalog for kids (Amazon Kids+), built-in parental controls, and a two-year warranty.

If you’re struggling to decide between the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite models, have a look at our side-by-side comparison of them. Then hop on over Amazon to pick up the right one for you at these excellent Black Friday prices.

[Today’s deal: 44 percent off the Amazon Kindle]

Alaina Yee is PCWorld's resident bargain hunter—when she's not covering PC building, computer components, mini-PCs, and more, she's scouring for the best tech deals. Previously her work has appeared in PC Gamer, IGN, Maximum PC, and Official Xbox Magazine. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

