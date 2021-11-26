Grab an Amazon Kindle e-reader for 44% off

Bookworms, clear your schedules. Just in time for the winter holidays, Amazon’s entry-level Kindle is back at an all-time low. Right now, you can get the Amazon Kindle for $50, or 44 percent off the normal price.

This model’s standout feature is a front light that makes reading in the dark easy—no longer do you have to buy a more expensive Kindle to enjoy books at night. It also comes equipped with 8GB of storage space for storing thousands of books, plus a 3-month trial of Amazon Unlimited. At this price, you’ll get the ad-supported version, but you can choose to eliminate those later with an additional fee.

Want more luxe features, like a higher resolution display, a larger screen, and warmer tone front light for more comfortable nighttime reading? The standard edition of brand-new Kindle Paperwhite is on sale too, and includes a 4-month trial of Amazon Kindle Unlimited. Given that this 5th-generation model just launched a month ago, its 25-percent discount is pretty sweet.

You can also grab a Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle on high discount now, too. For $115, you get the Paperwhite, a kid-friendly cover, a one-year subscription to Amazon’s curated book catalog for kids (Amazon Kids+), built-in parental controls, and a two-year warranty.

If you’re struggling to decide between the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite models, have a look at our side-by-side comparison of them. Then hop on over Amazon to pick up the right one for you at these excellent Black Friday prices.

[Today’s deal: 44 percent off the Amazon Kindle]