Shop Amazon’s Cyber Monday laptop deals right now

For Cyber Monday, give the gift of a laptop. Amazon has a one-day deal on a wide selection of laptops from major companies such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and more. The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening. These are our top picks from the sale.

First up, we have a 15-inch 1080p laptop from HP for $480. This clamshell sports a quad-core Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i5-1135G7 with a boost to 4.2GHz, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. It’s rocking Windows 11 Home, but you can do a free one-way upgrade to the standard version. If you want a 17-inch laptop with a 1600-by-900 display and the same specs as the 15-inch, you can get just that for another $20.

If you need something with a touchscreen, the 14-inch Asus VivoBook is on sale for $400, which is down from the original price of $480. This laptop features a 1080p touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The processor is a dual-core Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i3-1115G4 with a boost to 4.1GHz. It also has Thunderbolt 4 as well as two standard USB ports and HDMI out. The VivoBook Flip comes with Windows 10 Home, but that can be upgraded to regular Windows 10. The listing doesn’t say if this laptop is Windows 11 ready, but it should be.

Finally, if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, the Asus ZenBook Flip 13 is available for $1,010, which is down from the usual $1,200. This Intel Evo laptop features an OLED 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. The processor is a quad-core Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i7-1165G7 with a boost to 4.7GHz. It also has a great selection of features including Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.

There’s a whole lot more to this sale, but only for Cyber Monday.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on laptops, Chromebooks, and more at Amazon.]