Save $170 on the excellent Acer Swift X this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2021 has a number of excellent laptop deals available, but there’s one we wanted to call out. The Acer Swift X is on sale for $900, which is down from the original price of $1,070 on Amazon. This deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

The Acer Swift X is an excellent productivity laptop. In our review, we called it “a rare ultraportable laptop with bite” and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. You can even do a bit of entry-level gaming to boot. It’s rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U, which is an excellent CPU for productivity and has a whopping 8 cores and 16 threads.

For graphics, you get the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, which is a full-fledged graphics card but it comes with a few caveats. The 3050 Ti is best for 1080p games at medium or high graphics settings, not ultra. But it does have some nice features such as support for deep learning super sampling and real-time ray tracing–your games also need to support these features.

The Swift X also has 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a backlit keyboard, and it comes with Amazon’s Alexa onboard. For ports, it has two standard USB 3.2 Gen 1, one Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2, one HDMI 2.0, and a fingerprint reader.

[Today’s deal: the Acer Swift X for $900 at Amazon.]